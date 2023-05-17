'MAFS' : Decision Day Arrives but Shaq Is Unsure If He Can Be the Man Kirsten 'Wanted Me to Be' (Exclusive)

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip of Married at First Sight, Shaq grapples with whether or not he can he "step up to be the man" his wife Kirsten wants on Decision Day — and beyond

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 17, 2023 10:00 AM

Decision Day has finally arrived on Married at First Sight!

In PEOPLE's exclusive preview of Wednesday's episode of the Lifetime series, Shaq Dillon reflects on his ups and downs with wife Kirsten Grimes before deciding if he ultimately wants to stay married.

"Throughout this process, we have definitely showed [sic] up for each other and I appreciate both of us for not giving up on us," he tells Kirsten, 32. "It's been a lot of good times. It's been a lot of challenging times as well."

He shares that the pair have persevered in the face of adversity, adding, "At any time we could have said, 'No, we're gonna go sleep in our own bed and we need our space, whatever.' But we walked through that door and made sure that we were there for each other."

MAFS: Decision Day Arrives but Shaq Is Unsure If He Can Be the Man Kirsten 'Needed Me to Be'
Lifetime

Shaq, 31, goes on to praise his wife for her thoughtful nature, but admits that he struggled to live up to her expectations.

"I appreciate you so much as a person because like, you're loving, you're kind," he shares. "But it's been very difficult for me, as a man, to really just try to step up to be the man you wanted me to be, that you needed me to be, to give you all of the charms that life has to offer."

As the clip concludes, Shaq appears torn about whether or not they should remain a married couple. Pastor Calvin Roberson finally asks, "What's your decision?" as the music continues to build.

Fans will have to tune in to Wednesday's episode to find out what Shaq ultimately decides.

Married at First Sight's Kirsten Is Not Happy After Shaq Delays Honeymoon for His Research Presentation
Lifetime

In an episode earlier this month, Kirsten confided in her brother about having similar concerns about her "up and down" marriage to Shaq.

"We've had our good days and we've had other days where we still try to figure out the communication," she said. "And when we're together, I don't feel like we're having enough intentional conversations."

Kirsten then revealed that she is "a little undecided" about the future of her relationship with Shaq, adding, "I still don't feel 100% emotionally connected to him and then sometimes I also don't feel like the physical connection is there, as well."

"I don't feel like we're being affectionate enough towards each other," she explained. "I just don't. I don't feel like he's trying to win me over. I don't feel like he's that interested in being in this marriage with me."

Married at First Sight Season 16 shaq kirstin
Shaquille and Kirsten. Matthew Kahn Photography

She told her brother that the pair have been "disconnected" since tying the knot. She added, "We're just living with each other and existing together. I feel like he is trying to insert himself in so many things at one time that he's gonna miss out on something."

Over the course of the season, Shaq and Kirsten have faced several hurdles, from Shaq's decision to delay their honeymoon for a research conference to Kirsten questioning her physical attraction to her husband.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Related Articles
love is blind season 3
'Love Is Blind' 's Colleen Reed Reveals Plans to Move in with Husband Matt Bolton 2 Years into Marriage
Teen Mom's Janelle Evans Reunites with Mom for Rare Family Photo: 'Nice When We Can All Get Along'. https://www.instagram.com/p/CsReJNDunJ_/. Jenelle Evans/Instagram
'Teen Mom' 's Jenelle Evans Reunites with Her Mother for Rare Family Photo: 'Nice When We Can All Get Along'
Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion', Tcl Chinese Theatre Imax, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 07 Jun 2022 American actress Ariana Madix arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 6, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States; Raquel Leviss attends the "Give Them Lala Beauty" party hosted by Lala Kent of "Vanderpump Rules" at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); Television personality Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas on April 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
'VPR' : Raquel and Sandoval Had Sex in Her Car While Ariana Was Reeling from Her Dog's Death (Exclusive)
Paige DeSorbo, Craig Conover
'Summer House' : Craig Says He and Paige 'Have More Stuff to Work Out Than We Thought' as She Calls Him a 'Baby'
anna nicole smith cover
What Really Happened to Anna Nicole Smith? The Loves, the Lies and Her Over-the-Top Life (Exclusive)
Garcelle Beauvais at the Emily's List 6th Annual Pre-Oscar Breakfast held at the Beverly Hills Hilton
Garcelle Beauvais Laughs About 'RHOBH's' 'S---show' New Season but Says Son Was 'Used' by 'VPR' Producers (Exclusive)
95th Annual Academy Awards - Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest
Ryan Seacrest Returning to 'Live with Kelly and Mark' for First Appearance Since Co-Host Exit (Exclusive)
90 Day's Gabe and Isabel Celebrate Anniversary As Wedding Airs
'90 Day' 's Gabe and Isabel Celebrate First Anniversary as Wedding Airs on TLC: 'I'd Do It All Over'
Meri Brown; Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Says She Manifested 'Meeting a Bunch of Guys' After Kody Split
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Anniversary of Courthouse Wedding to Travis Barker: 'One Year, Forever to Go'
NBCUNIVERSAL UPFRONT EVENTS -- NBC Entertainment's 2022/23 New Season Press Junket in New York City on Monday, May 16, 2022 -- Pictured: Kenya Moore, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" on Bravo -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Kenya Moore's New Love Interest Makes Her Feel 'Like a Woman Again' amid Divorce: 'I Just Feel Alive'
90 Day's Nicole Is Done Asking Mahmoud for 'Permission' and Uses Style Stand Strong at The Other Way Tell All
'90 Day' 's Nicole Is Done Asking Mahmoud for 'Permission' and Uses Style to Stand Strong at 'The Other Way' Tell-All
Nicole and Mahmoud, 90 Day Fiancee
'90 Day' : Nicole Suspects Mahmoud Is Unfaithful and Issues a 'Warning' on the Brink of Their Move to the U.S.
Colton Underwood wedding - no reuse after 5/29 allowed without licensing/permission
Colton Underwood Marries Jordan C. Brown in Napa Valley: 'I've Never Been More Sure of Something' (Exclusive)
Hannah Gadsby: Something Special. Hannah Gadsby in the Sydney Opera House. Cr. Jess Gleeson/Netflix © 2023
Hannah Gadsby on Embracing Their 'Messy Human' Self in New Comedy Special, Which Is 'Written to Be a Hug'
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Season 48 Cast Headshots -- Pictured: Devon Walker -- (Photo by: Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC)
'SNL' Star Devon Walker on 'Whirlwind' First Season, Plus Scoop on Pete Davidson's Canceled Return (Exclusive)