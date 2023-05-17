'MAFS' : Decision Day Arrives but Shaq Is Unsure If He Can Be the Man Kirsten 'Wanted Me to Be' (Exclusive)

Decision Day has finally arrived on Married at First Sight!

In PEOPLE's exclusive preview of Wednesday's episode of the Lifetime series, Shaq Dillon reflects on his ups and downs with wife Kirsten Grimes before deciding if he ultimately wants to stay married.

"Throughout this process, we have definitely showed [sic] up for each other and I appreciate both of us for not giving up on us," he tells Kirsten, 32. "It's been a lot of good times. It's been a lot of challenging times as well."

He shares that the pair have persevered in the face of adversity, adding, "At any time we could have said, 'No, we're gonna go sleep in our own bed and we need our space, whatever.' But we walked through that door and made sure that we were there for each other."

Shaq, 31, goes on to praise his wife for her thoughtful nature, but admits that he struggled to live up to her expectations.

"I appreciate you so much as a person because like, you're loving, you're kind," he shares. "But it's been very difficult for me, as a man, to really just try to step up to be the man you wanted me to be, that you needed me to be, to give you all of the charms that life has to offer."

As the clip concludes, Shaq appears torn about whether or not they should remain a married couple. Pastor Calvin Roberson finally asks, "What's your decision?" as the music continues to build.

Fans will have to tune in to Wednesday's episode to find out what Shaq ultimately decides.

In an episode earlier this month, Kirsten confided in her brother about having similar concerns about her "up and down" marriage to Shaq.

"We've had our good days and we've had other days where we still try to figure out the communication," she said. "And when we're together, I don't feel like we're having enough intentional conversations."

Kirsten then revealed that she is "a little undecided" about the future of her relationship with Shaq, adding, "I still don't feel 100% emotionally connected to him and then sometimes I also don't feel like the physical connection is there, as well."

"I don't feel like we're being affectionate enough towards each other," she explained. "I just don't. I don't feel like he's trying to win me over. I don't feel like he's that interested in being in this marriage with me."

She told her brother that the pair have been "disconnected" since tying the knot. She added, "We're just living with each other and existing together. I feel like he is trying to insert himself in so many things at one time that he's gonna miss out on something."

Over the course of the season, Shaq and Kirsten have faced several hurdles, from Shaq's decision to delay their honeymoon for a research conference to Kirsten questioning her physical attraction to her husband.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.