In an exclusive sneak peek at the finale, Jasmina expresses her worries about staying married to Michael after a tumultuous season

Married at First Sight's Jasmina Tells Michael 'I Don't Know You Enough' on Decision Day

'Til death? Or will they part?

Jasmina Outar and Michael Morency are facing decision day on Married at First Sight, but the choice to stay married or get a divorce may not be an easy one.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday night's finale, Jasmina admits she didn't see herself ending up with Michael throughout much of the process.

"We have come a long way," she begins, and Michael agrees.

"I didn't think that, in the last month of our marriage, I would even want to be around you. But, at the end of the day, I feel like there's just so much — I feel like — I don't know you enough," Jasmina adds.

Jasmina Says She ‘Doesn’t Know’ Michael ‘Well Enough’ During Married at First Sight Decision Day Credit: Married at First Sight/Lifetime

As her face draws a blank, Jasmina's contemplation teases if she will — or won't — choose to remain in a legal marriage with Michael as filming ends.

Before her decision, Married at First Sight's experts give the couple a pep talk. Pastor Cal aims to explain why a relationship doesn't need to be only romantic or platonic. "We've seen couples after couple after couple talk about 'Well, we're friends. We're friends. We're friends.' I think that sometimes, in our mind, we have this separation between 'friends' [and] 'married.'"

All three experts confirm that they consider their spouse to be their "friend," and Pastor Cal calls his wife his "best friend."

"I want you to know that the 'friend' [and] 'romantic person' is not exclusive," he counsels. "Sometimes, people can get stuck into one of those places and say 'This is who we are. This is where we are.'"

In Pastor Cal's experience, a couple can — and should — be both. "It does merge. Don't separate in your mind the difference between 'Okay, we're friends and that's all we can —' That's crap," he adds.

Throughout the season, Jasmina and Michael have fought about their lifestyles and struggled to adjust to married life together. Some concerns include Michael having female roommates, and both Michael and Jasmina struggling to be vulnerable with each other.

There have been some major milestones in their relationship, too, like the pair rewriting their wedding vows as they learned each other's personalities on a deeper level.