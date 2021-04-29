“I’m starting to second guess my decision of getting a divorce,” one contestant admits during the season finale

Watch as the Married at First Sight Couples Tear Up as They Decide Whether to Stay Together or Get Divorced

Married at First Sight season 12 is coming to an end and so are some of the relationships.

In PEOPLE's exclusive first look at the new season finale trailer for the Lifetime series, the five couples have an emotional decision to make – stay married or get a divorce.

Season 12 has been filled with couples saying "I love you" to one another and some couples being faced with trust issues.

"We've had a little trouble with our communication styles. She's bossy," Vincent, 27, says next to a tearful Briana, 28, on decision day. The couple, however, seems to lean towards sticking together.

Clara, 27, also appeared emotional as her spouse Ryan, 29, says, "What works for Ryan works for Ryan. It doesn't necessarily work for Clara."

The couple has faced issues on how they give and receive affection, with Clara wanting to hear Ryan say "I love you" and heat things up in the bedroom.

Erik, 34, and Virginia, 26, dealt with trust issues throughout the season amid the couple having differing opinions on male and female friendships and their age gap.

"I know I'm not her number one person right now. I know that," Erik said on decision day, shocking experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Pastor Calvin Roberson and Dr. Viviana Coles.

Meanwhile, Chris, 27, and Paige, 25, seemed certain that they were going separate ways after Chris revealed he was still in love with his ex-fiancé who is pregnant.

In the season finale trailer, the couple appears to have a change of heart despite a dramatic showdown between Paige, Chris and the mother of his child.

"I have feelings for Paige," Chris says.

Paige then admits in an interview that she's "starting to second guess my decision of getting a divorce."

Amid their hesitation, Dr. Viviana Coles accuses Chris of lying about his feelings for Paige.

"I feel like you're doing this to play with her and now to play with us," she says in a dramatic standoff.

As for struggling couple Jacob, 38, and Haley, 28, you'll have to find out during the finale.

In the end, "The time has come for you to decide whether you want to stay married or get a divorce," the experts tell the couples.