Married at First Sight's Cortney Hendrix Weds Fiancé Sherm in Peaky Blinders-Themed Wedding

Cortney Hendrix — who starred on the first season of Married at First Sight — tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in North Carolina on Friday

Cortney Hendrix is married again — but this time she was smitten at first sight.

The Married at First Sight star, 33, tied the knot with her fiancé, Sherm, 30, on Friday afternoon in front of an intimate group of loved ones in North Carolina, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I was broken for a really long time. I thought I was never going to have a chance to have love again," says Hendrix, who finalized her divorce from her MAFS match Jason Carrion in early 2019. "But I have never laughed this much in my entire life. Sherm is the funniest person I've ever met. He's my favorite person."

Adds her new husband, who similarly went through a difficult divorce shortly before falling for Hendrix: "She's always trying to do things to make me happy and vice versa. [There's a] partnership and willingness to work together and grow that partnership."

Image zoom Cortney and Sherm | Credit: The Joyner Company (Megan + Barrett Joyner)

After exchanging "I do's" at the Ocean Isle Beach Chapel, the newlyweds — who met through mutual friends in late 2018 — headed over to their reception venue to celebrate with their guests at a Peaky Blinders-themed bash.

In their first days of dating, the couple often found themselves bingeing the hit show until six in the morning and "drinking Jameson," jokes Hendrix, who chose two vintage-feel gowns by Kiera Elise for her big day.

Though Sherm — who brewed his own beer to serve at the wedding — didn't propose until this past March, he's been planning their nuptials for quite some time.

Image zoom Cortney and Sherm | Credit: indigosilver studio

"One of the things that I've really loved about Cortney is she doesn't really care about having a big wedding and being the center of attention," says the groom. "She's just like, 'I want to get married and I want to get married to you. That's all I really need.'"

"This is completely different than my last [wedding], but it's also the simplicity of it that I appreciate. I have never been one of those people that was like, 'I know exactly what my wedding is going to be,'" says Hendrix. "I'm excited to get married and be a bride, but the simpler the better."

To keep everyone safe, the couple asked their 30 guests to self-quarantine and take COVID tests ahead of the wedding. They also implemented a "stoplight system of wristbands" to indicate the comfort level of their guests.

"It was important to us to make our guests feel safe," says Hendrix, who chose to do her own hair and makeup. "We're taking precautions that are necessary."

Looking ahead to the future, the couple are eager to grow a family sooner than later. "As soon as we put the rings on, all bets are off!" says Sherm.