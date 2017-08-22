The couple are divorcing after one year of marriage, they tell PEOPLE exclusively in a statement

Married at First Sight's Cody Knapek and Danielle DeGroot to Divorce After 1 Year of Marriage

Married at First Sight‘s Cody Knapek and Danielle DeGroot are calling it quits on their marriage.

“After a year of marriage, and much thought and consideration, we are deeply saddened to announce that we’ve decided to go our separate ways,” the reality stars — who met for the first time on their wedding day — tell PEOPLE exclusively in a statement. “We remain the closest of friends, and have enjoyed sharing our lives with our Married at First Sight family.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“We want to thank the experts for their guidance and love throughout all of this. This process has only strengthened our belief that true love does exist!” continues the statement.

Married at first sight Danielle and CodyCredit: A&E Networks Credit: Larry Remiker

The couple wed last August and often battled on the show over DeGroot’s hesitation to consummate their marriage. Though they chose to stay married on the season finale of Lifetime’s hit show (produced by Kinetic Content), DeGroot revealed on the show’s reunion episode that she still hadn’t fallen for her husband.

“I still just don’t feel in love, I think, so it’s very hard for me to totally embrace it,” said the dietitian about their lack of intimacy even after cameras stopped rolling.

On Tuesday, DeGroot opened up to fans on her Instagram page about their split. “It hasn’t been an easy year, but it has been one of a lot of personal growth and of meeting some amazing people, including the one I got to marry,” she wrote in a caption. “We value and respect marriage, but life is short and we also value happiness.”

“While this was a difficult decision and divorce is not something either of us hoped for, we decided we will be happiest separating. Still got nothin’ but love for you @codyknapek,” she continued.

The two other couples from the pair’s season — Anthony D’Amico and Ashley Petta, and Sheila Downs and Nate Duhon — are still going strong.