'Married at First Sight' 's Chris Is Grilled by Nicole's Dad at Their Wedding: 'Are You a Scam Artist?'

It's not all smooth sailing at Nicole and Chris' wedding.

The Married at First Sight couple faces their first obstacle on their celebratory day — and it's due to Nicole's own father.

In PEOPLE's exclusive preview of Wednesday's episode, Nicole's dad Mark expresses concern about Chris' intentions. In a heart-to-heart away from the party, Mark asks the hard-hitting questions.

"My biggest concern, of course, as the father is how are you gonna treat my daughter?" Mark asks, as he explains what's weighing on his mind after his daughter says "I do" to a total stranger.

"I'm putting a lot of faith and trust in this process. My concern, of course, is who is this person gonna be? Are you a criminal? Are you a scam artist? Are you, you know, just a bad person?"

Mark acknowledges the incredibly unique circumstances of Married at First Sight, even comparing it to an arranged marriage, but says the Lifetime show takes things even further.

"No father raises his child — who's close to his child — and says 'You know what? I think you should grow up and meet some guy that you don't have any idea about and, basically, you don't even know his family," Mark says. "An arranged marriage, you usually know the family. We don't know anybody. It's a total leap of faith."

Haley Maria Smith Photography

Chris attempts to ease Mark's mind by sharing some of his best characteristics. "I definitely am ready for something real. I'm a very loyal and committed person," he says. "I know at the end of the day, we may not agree on everything. I think the important thing is to hear each other out."

When Mark asks Chris if he's "ready to be married," Chris reiterates that he is.

The father follows up with another big question: is Chris prepared for all of the every day struggles that come once the excitement of the wedding and honeymoon fades?

"It's gonna be easy [now], you're gonna go on a honeymoon now... this is great, this is fun," Mark says. "But life's gonna get in the way. Where you gonna live, what are you gonna do?"

"That's my concern," he adds. "Are you prepared for that because now you've got another person. Life is hard anyway. Are you willing to work on that hard life together?"

Lifetime

Despite the questioning, it seems Chris has good intentions with Nicole, as he reiterates that he's "in this to find love" and "find something lasting."

But Mark still isn't convinced. "If you do it right, this is it. For the rest of your life," he says. "That's what I expect this to be and my concern is it's not."

Season 16 of Married at First Sight premiered Jan. 4 with five new Nashville-based couples — all who signed up to be married to a stranger without ever meeting (or seeing each other.) After the weddings, they'll jet-set on a televised honeymoon before returning to real life as spouses.

At the end of the season, the couples will have to decide whether to remain married or divorce and go their separate ways.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.