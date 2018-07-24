MAFS Bride Detained at Airport for Stalking Charges While Heading to Honeymoon with New Husband

One Married at First Sight couple is having an especially rocky start to their new union.

Less than 48 hours after Mia Bally and Tristan Thompson — who met for the first time on their wedding day — tied the knot, they faced an unthinkable hurdle while heading to their honeymoon: Bally’s detainment by authorities at the airport.

In a sneak peek of Tuesday night’s episode (shared exclusively with PEOPLE), Thompson looks overwhelmed while speaking with Eric Detwiler, an executive producer for Married at First Sight, about the situation.

“I know that s— can get fabricated when it comes to exes and things like that nature,” Thompson, a 29-year-old tutoring club owner, tells Detwiler. “I get it but that doesn’t stop the fact that I have to live with this s— right now. All of this is piling up, and now I’m sitting here not knowing who I just married.”

According to court documents, 29-year-old Bally was previously charged with three counts of stalking and one count of unauthorized use of a credit card involving an ex-boyfriend.

“On this season of Married at First Sight, one of this season’s participants — Mia — was detained at the airport by authorities as she was about to leave on her honeymoon with her new husband, Tristan,” a rep for Married at First Sight tells PEOPLE exclusively in a statement. “The warrant for Mia’s arrest was filed after her background check had been cleared by production.”

“Viewers will have the opportunity to watch their emotionally true story as it unfolds in real time throughout the season and learn whether or not the couple ultimately decides to stay married or get a divorce,” concludes the statement.

Fans got a peek at the upcoming drama last week when a clip aired during Seven Year Switch (which is also produced by Kinetic Content).

“We’ve talked throughout this process about being open with you about everything,” Detwiler told Thompson in the clip. “We ran every background check possible. The warrant — it was a shock to all of us … I think what’s important about what’s in here is that there are two sides to every story. We don’t know Mia’s story yet.”

Kinetic Content’s CEO Chris Coelen previously explained the casting process to PEOPLE, saying that potential participants undergo “extensive written evaluations” only available to licensed therapists or government agencies “that take hours and hours to complete.”

Coelen estimated the initial casting process to be about six months and the final casting to be a minimum of four to six weeks. While final casting “is done over a relatively short period of time,” the time potential participants spend with the show’s experts, undergoing psychological evaluation and filling out questionnaires “is very, very intense,” he said.

The latest episode of Married at First Sight airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST on Lifetime.