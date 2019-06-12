Married at First Sight Bride Bursts into Tears Before Meeting Husband in Season Premiere

Married at First Sight is back — and PEOPLE has an exclusive clip from the season premiere.

Soon-to-be bride Elizabeth Bice tears up when she sees her dad for the first time before she walks down the aisle to meet her groom Jamie Thompson.

“All I’ve been wanting is for you to get up here,” the 29 year old says, as she goes in for a hug with her father Ronnie. “I’m going to cry, hold on.”

“You look so beautiful,” Ronnie says, choked up.

Bice’s pent-up emotions add up before meeting her future husband. Her own parents have been married for 29 years.

Image zoom Elizabeth and Jamie JCM Photography- Asheville, NC

“It’s just really emotional when I see him because I know how much he loves me and it’s really hard for him to let me go like this,” she says through tears. “For him to trust another man to take care of me.”

“I didn’t know I was going to be like this for this experience, but I’m excited to meet my husband,” she says. “Hopefully, I don’t cry in front of him, too.”

Bice, who works as an account executive, told PEOPLE last month that she has focused on her personal growth for the last two years — and she’s ready for the commitment.

“I’m getting married at first sight because I have quite the personality,” she said then. “I consider myself that ‘fun’ kind of crazy, and I want a husband who is going to accept me for who I am.”

Bice’s groom Thompson said he is ready for that commitment too. After growing up in a tight-knit family, he’s ready to go out and explore the world with a forever partner.

“I’m ready to get married at first sight because I’m 35 and I’m getting to be that creepy, old guy,” he joked.

A special matchmaking episode of Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET followed by the two-hour premiere at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.