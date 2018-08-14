Married at First Sight Couple Brandi Broughton and Quinton Strother Are Finally Engaged!

It’s official! Brandi Broughton and Quinton Strother are finally engaged after appearing on Married At First Sight season 4 just two years ago.

The pair unfortunately did not tie the knot while on the show; however, this didn’t stop them from rekindling their love after seeing each other again on the MAFS matchmaking special—and PEOPLE has the inside at the surprise engagement!

Two years and over 20,000 miles traveled later, Strother popped the question on Aug. 4—the exact date he had reached back out to Broughton on Facebook in 2016. The surprise took place at Saltyard, a restaurant in Atlanta, with the couple’s family and friends present.

RELATED: Married at First Sight Helps Nearly Newlyweds Find True Love Off Camera

“You always said everything happens for a reason, that’s why were here today. Thank you so much for everything these past two years. There’s not a day I can imagine without speaking to you,” Strother began his heartfelt speech to Broughton.

“We’ve been everywhere from Chicago to Waycross to Miami to Dallas and everything in between. I love our communication, our honesty and just everything that makes up this relationship. So with that being said Brandi, will you marry me?” he asked.

Kenneth Regular/KLR Photography

Broughton was moved to tears and quickly nodded her head yes — too overwhelmed with joy to respond out loud.

“These past eight or so months have been a test of determination, creativity, and angst. I’ve never planned anything of this magnitude. Coordinating a myriad of schedules, budget, and conquering life’s daily obstacles with the goal of an August surprise engagement,” said Strother in a statement.

“[Quinton is] a gorgeous, God fearing black woman that pushes herself, and us, to strive for greatness day in and day out. We may not have been married at first sight, but I can’t deny that it wasn’t love at first sight,” he added.

Kenneth Regular/KLR Photography

The salesman, 31, and the professional YouTuber, 28, were first matched up on MAFS by Pastor Calvin Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Rachel DeAlto, but their wedding plans were called off at the last minute when Strother’s job took him outside of Miami.

“We were so disappointed because we truly believed in the potential of Quinton and Brandi as a match,” said DeAlto.

Following the matchmaking special, Strother tracked down Broughton on social media and the couple continued their love story from there.

“What started out as just a follow-up to the show, turned to friendship. Our friendship blossomed into a beautiful relationship that has now bore fruit to a fiancé. I couldn’t imagine going through all this again unless I knew without a doubt that it would be Brandi,” Strother added.