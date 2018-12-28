Married at First Sight's Amber Martorana Announces Divorce from Dave Flaherty

It’s officially over for Married at First Sight couple Amber Martorana and Dave Flaherty.

Martorana announced the news of their divorce on Instagram Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“There have been some questions about the status of our marriage, so I wanted to confirm @daveflaherty80 and I have filed for divorce,” she said. “We obviously had a lot of tough moments but we shared a lot of laughs and fun times together too. In the end we just weren’t a good match, but I learned a lot through the experience and can now say I’m thankful for it.”

“I wish Dave well, and I know he wishes the same for me in return,” she added.

Flaherty has yet to publicly address the divorce filing, but he posted a cryptic quote on his Instagram story Thursday.

“It’s time just to be happy, being angry and sad isn’t worth it anymore,” reads the quote. “Just let things flow and be positive.”

Flaherty, 37, is a portfolio manager and former basketball player, and Martorana, 36, is a senior division order analyst. The couple tied the knot on the Lifetime show this year.

RELATED: Married at First Sight Is Back! Meet the Cast of the New Season Set in Dallas

On the reunion episode, which aired in October, Martorana said she wanted to fight for the marriage, but Flaherty wasn’t on the same page.

“For me, I’ve learned a lot about myself and the things that I do,” she said. “I really do want to fight for this to try and reconcile, to try and make up for the things that I have done wrong.”

Flaherty, who said it had been “a tough three months,” said he didn’t think that would be possible.

“Honestly, I don’t think that we will be able to reconcile things,” he said. “We both hoped that it would be in a different place right now, but I think the reality is just that it’s not.”

Nevertheless, both said they would always have love for each other.

“We went through something so crazy and unique and weird together,” Flaherty said. “There will always be that bond.”