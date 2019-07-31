Married at First Sight's Amber Confronts Matt After He Disappears and Parties Without Wedding Ring

Last week on Married at First Sight, Amber Bowles was left in tears when her husband Matthew Gwynne failed to come home — or even return her phone calls.

Sitting down to confront him on this week’s episode (previewed exclusively with PEOPLE), Bowles sternly tells her international basketball player husband that she is “not really happy right now.”

“I felt like you not coming home last night was unacceptable, and it hurt my feelings that you didn’t feel the need to communicate to me your plans or the fact that you weren’t coming home,” Bowles tells Gwynne, who is sans his wedding band.

Gwynne, 32, apologizes to Bowles, 27, but says he “just didn’t really have any plans” before disappearing for the night. “I thought I was just gonna come back here and watch the game … just kind of last-second stuff, so I should’ve let you know,” he adds.

Bowles, who was previously shocked when Gwynne revealed he wouldn’t be ready to have kids for at least another five years, tells her husband she appreciates his apology but questions his intentions.

“For example, you don’t have your ring on, and that to me … that’s like a sign that you weren’t taking our marriage seriously last night because you did not wear it out,” she says. “I don’t know why you don’t have it on, but my mind immediately goes to the negative.”

Ahead of the premiere of MAFS, Gwynne acknowledged that many of his relationships have ended because of his athlete lifestyle, which has gotten in the way of “deeper emotional connections.”

However, he also insisted that he likes to “take risks” and has been a “hopeless romantic” his whole life.

The latest episode of Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. EST on Lifetime.