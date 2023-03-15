Why 'Married at First Sight' 's Airris Wants to Wait Until Decision Day to Have Sex with Wife Jasmine

Airris began his marriage to Jasmine with hopes of becoming her "sex mentor" — but things have changed as their relationship remains "stagnant"

Published on March 15, 2023 12:00 PM

One Married at First Sight couple isn't rushing into intimacy.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip, Airris explains to wife Jasmine why he's still hesitant to start their sexual relationship — and why he'd rather wait until cameras are no longer rolling. "The first couple weeks, I was kind of closer towards being checked out, and I'm finding at least, like a middle ground," he says of their current relationship.

Jasmine says the couple has been "stagnant" since they wed at the start of the season. In terms of what may help them move forward, Airris suggests: "I feel like it would be easier if we just said there wasn't gonna be any sex until after decision day."

Explaining his reasoning, Airris says "it would be like a wait" of when will it finally happen. But Jasmine begs to differ.

"I don't feel like it's a wait," she says. "Do you feel like it's a wait? I'm not expecting it."

As they remain in a place of stagnation, Jasmine would rather see the couple "grow our intimacy." However, she explains: "And when I say intimacy, I don't just mean sex."

Airris and Jasmine
Airris and Jasmine. LIFETIME

The couple eventually comes to a compromise: Airris and Jasmine will wait to have sex until after decision day, but they'll work on growing their intimacy in other ways.

"I just think right now where I'm at, us having sex would increase her emotional attachment to me," Airris tells cameras. "In the past, have I had sex and not even cared about the other person's feelings? Yes. But that was an immature version of me. I'm at the point — I've had enough meaningless sex in my life. I want it to mean something."

Going forward, Jasmine tells Airris she hopes they "can get some more of a common ground and get you more in than out."

"I'm willing to put in the work and do whatever is possible to make it work, but I obviously can't do that by myself," she adds.

Airris had very different thoughts on his sex life with new wife, Jasmine, at the start of their marriage. In a previous episode, he pushed Jasmine to share what she likes in the bedroom — and spoke openly about how he hoped to explore their connection.

"My wife, you know, she's a little bit more reserved, but I feel like she's got a demon side. I've gotta kinda pull that demon side out of her," he told the cameras. "That's gonna be fun. I've never been, like, a sex mentor, but I can show her the ways. I'll just add that on my résumé."

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

