'MAFS' ' Airris Is Set on Being a 'Sex Mentor' for New Wife Jasmine: 'I've Gotta Pull That Demon Side Out'

Airris and Jasmine wed on Married at First Sight without ever meeting — but in PEOPLE's exclusive clip, he's already pushing for his "reserved" wife to share her "favorite sexual position"

Published on February 1, 2023 10:00 AM

A romantic dinner turns awkward when Airris asks Jasmine an ultra-personal question.

A PEOPLE exclusive peek into Wednesday night's episode of Married at First Sight features Airris asking Jasmine what her "favorite sexual position" is over a candlelit dinner.

Though the couple is married, they've just met days before — and the point of the honeymoon conversation is to get to know each other better.

"Airris!" Jasmine, 31, exclaims at the upfront question. "I plead the fifth. I'm not [answering]."

Airris, 39, agrees to "tone it down a little bit" and continues the conversation by asking Jasmine "what's your favorite color?" To this, Jasmine has a quick answer: "Lavender."

But Airris doesn't drop the sex talk there. "Did you know that women whose favorite color is lavender, their favorite sexual position is downward facing dog?" the software engineer asks.

As Jasmine chuckles, he clarifies, "It's a yoga position, but it also translates to sex."

Married at First Sight Season 16 airris jasmine
Airris and Jasmine. Haley Maria Smith Photography

With that, Jasmine covers her eyes and continues trying to dodge the topic. "Airris, I cannot," she says, adding, "Is that really a known fact? Or did you make it up right now?"

Airris insists it's a fact, claiming his knowledge of colors came from "years and years of research."

As Airris gets to know his new wife better, he's confident he'll get closer to every side of Jasmine's personality.

"My wife, you know, she's a little bit more reserved, but I feel like she's got a demon side. I've gotta kinda pull that demon side out of her," he tells cameras. "That's gonna be fun. I've never been, like, a sex mentor, but I can show her the ways. I'll just add that on my résumé."

When he pushes further about why Jasmine won't touch the topic, she explains: "It's really not that it's taboo. I'm just a little more modest when it comes to that. I'm just not the best at expressing the things that I like and that I want in that aspect, so I just don't really like to talk about it."

Airris says Jasmine is giving "lady" and "class" vibes — but he wants her to give "w----."

Airris and Jasmine
Airris and Jasmine. LIFETIME

As MAFS fans know, this isn't the first relationship hurdle that Airris and Jasmine have run into. Even before the duo tied the not, Airris' cousin Fallina warned against his decision to marry a stranger.

"This is not a joke. This is not a game, and how this play[s] out, this gonna shape the rest of your life," she told him in a previous episode, later adding, "To just go from playing the field out here, to getting married in two weeks with someone you know absolutely nothing about, you're planning to do this for the rest of your life, it just seems really extreme to me."

She added in a confessional: "Airris should walk away now. I just don't personally think that he's ready for everything that comes with a marriage. I would like to see him really take the time to get to know someone and try, first, commitment through traditional dating, versus just going to the extreme."

Airris took Fallina's words into consideration and appeared to be torn at the time, but ultimately decided to go through with the marriage. However, only time will tell if he and Jasmine can make things work and not get divorced by the end of the season.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

