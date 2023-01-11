'Married at First Sight' : Airris Is Torn About Marrying Jasmine After His Cousin Warns 'This Is Not a Game'

Airris' family expressed doubt about him going through with the experiment in the premiere episode of the latest season

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on January 11, 2023 10:00 AM

Is Married at First Sight star Airris getting cold feet before his wedding?

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Wednesday's episode, the Nashville-based software engineer, 39, begins to question his decision to participate in the show after being confronted by his cousin Fallina just before the ceremony.

Under the show's premise, people agree to be set up with a stranger by a panel of experts and marry that person without having ever seen or met them – something Airris' cousin has voiced serious concerns about in a previous episode, and repeats again.

"I'm curious, waiting to see what's gonna happen. I mean, this is it... So you know it's not too late to walk away," she tells Airris in the clip as his family and friends begin to take their seats for his wedding to Jasmine, 31.

"It is, but it's not," he responds. "I mean, yeah, I could just turn around and leave up out of this venue but I'm hopeful. I'm thinking it's gonna shake the rest of my life out in a positive way."

Married at First Sight Season 16 airris jasmine
Airris and Jasmine. Haley Maria Smith Photography

Fallina expresses her doubts about his comments, saying, "It's a lot of hope... I just wouldn't be able to play with my life like that. This is not a joke. This is not a game, and how this play[s] out, this gonna shape the rest of your life."

"I just have to keep it real with you, this just does not make any sense," she adds. "And this is not something that you have to do... you could walk up out of here right now."

In a separate confessional, Airris begins to wonder if she could be right. "Fall, man, it's not like she's lying," he says. "There are real concerns, like, I'm meeting a stranger. This is crazy."

"I mean, it's scary when I think about it cause I've never even lived with a woman," he continues. "A lot of thoughts are going through my head, like, I'm all over the place honestly."

Airris and Jasmine
Airris and Jasmine. LIFETIME

In the season premiere, Airris gathered his mother Laurie, cousin Fallina and friends Harold and Charles to tell them that he was joining the show. He said that since dating hasn't worked, he's ready to try something new.

However, his family and friends did not express the same enthusiasm for the experiment as he did, with Fallina noting that he isn't ready for something like this as "he's never been in a truly committed relationship."

"To just go from playing the field out here, to getting married in two weeks with someone you know absolutely nothing about, you're planning to do this for the rest of your life," she pointed out. "It just seems really extreme to me."

She added in a confessional: "Airris should walk away now. I just don't personally think that he's ready for everything that comes with a marriage. I would like to see him really take the time to get to know someone and try, first, commitment through traditional dating, versus just going to the extreme."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Related Articles
Shannon Storms Beador and John Janssen
Shannon Beador 'Blindsided' as Boyfriend John Janssen Ends Their Romance, 3½ Years Into Dating
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Mike White accepts the Best Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award for "The White Lotus" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images)
'White Lotus' ' Mike White Was 'Too Drunk' for Planned Globes Speech But 'Would Take a Bullet' for Cast
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: (L - R) "Eight Is Enough" actors Jimmy Van Patten, Connie Needham, Dianne Kay, Laurie Walters and Adam Rich attend the Los Angeles premiere of the musical "Hello Dolly" at the Pantages Theatre on January 30, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
Adam Rich 'Didn't Care About Being Famous' Despite 'Eight Is Enough' Success: He 'Loved the Craft of Acting'
BELOW DECK MEDITERRANEAN -- Season:4 -- Pictured: Captain Sandy Yawn
'Below Deck' 's Captain Sandy Yawn Has 'No Shame' About Former Addiction: 'I Should Have Been Dead 10 Times Over'
Amy Robach and TJ Holmes
T.J. Holmes Should 'Be More Private' About Relationship with Amy Robach amid Divorce: Family Lawyer
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: (L - R) "Eight Is Enough" actors Jimmy Van Patten, Connie Needham, Dianne Kay, Laurie Walters and Adam Rich attend the Los Angeles premiere of the musical "Hello Dolly" at the Pantages Theatre on January 30, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
Adam Rich Was Writing a Series Before His Death 'Based on His Life' Experiences, Says Rep
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT: ALL-STARS -- "101" Episode -- Pictured: Terry Crews
'AGT: All-Stars' : 2 Runner-Ups Get Their Redemption Moment and 1 Act Earns Their Second Golden Buzzer
Captain Sandy Yawn
'Below Deck' 's Captain Sandy Yawn Responds to Seeing All the Drama Surrounding Camille: 'Holy Cannoli!'
Brandi Glanville Camille Grammer Vicki Gunvalson Caroline Manzo
'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Heading to Morocco for Season 4 with a New 'Ex-Wives Club'
Grant Goodeve attends the premiere of "Twin Peaks" at Ace Hotel on May 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. , Eight Is Enough" actors Jimmy Van Patten, Connie Needham, Dianne Kay, Laurie Walters and Adam Rich attend the Los Angeles premiere of the musical "Hello Dolly" at the Pantages Theatre on January 30, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Adam Rich's' Eight Is Enough' Costar Grant Goodeve on How Time with the Young Star Inspired Him to Have Kids
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Sanela Diana Jenkins attends Elton John AIDS Foundation 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party Presenting Sponsor Neuro Brands, LLC on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Neuro Brands, LLC)
Diana Jenkins Exits 'RHOBH' After 1 Season: 'I Am Not Able to Devote Myself Fully to Filming' amid Pregnancy
Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard
Lindsay Hubbard Celebrates Fiancé Carl Radke's 2-Year Sobriety Anniversary: 'Beyond Proud'
Vanessa Lachey
'NCIS: Hawai'i' 's Vanessa Lachey Sheds Proud Tears for Historic Role, Teases Chemistry with Wilmer Valderrama
The O.C.
Mischa Barton Joins 'O.C.' Costars Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke to Rewatch Marissa's Death: 'So Hard'
TLC's "Seeking Brother Husband"
TLC Explores the 'Double Standard' — and 'Awkward' Reality — of Plural Marriage in 'Seeking Brother Husband'
Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo
Kelly Rizzo Remembers 'Brilliant, Adorable' Husband Bob Saget 1 Year After He Died: 'I Miss His Sweetness'