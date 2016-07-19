Find Out What Has Tara Reid 'Trainwrecking' Now

Tara Reid‘s drama-filled ride on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars isn’t over yet.

In an exclusive sneak peek at this week’s episode, the actress gets particularly emotional during a therapy session with relationship counselors Jim and Elizabeth Carroll.

“I don’t like this. To me, I don’t think it’s fair,” says Reid, 40.

“I’m sensing that you have some bitterness and some leftover stuff that is spilling over into your life,” nudges Elizabeth.

“I don’t want them, everyone here, to have to deal with my issues,” Reid continues through tears. “I don’t want to do this. It’s not your fault. It’s my fault for letting all of this even happen.”

Elizabeth then has Reid participate in an exercise in which she talks to herself to confront her anger, having co-director Ilsa Norman serving as Reid’s “mirror.”

“I did everything I can to try to keep people out of getting into trouble, keep people out of the bulls—, try to protect everyone,” Reid starts as her boyfriend Dean May watches from the sidelines with participant Toya (of Toya Family Affair).

“If they’re not okay, then I’m not okay,” Reid continues, as May mutters, “Come on, Tara, stop it.”

“She’s making herself look like a crazy person,” May whispers to Toya.

“What’s wrong? Is she okay?” asks Toya.

“She drinks,” he replies. “She’s the worst on alcohol – ever.”

Meanwhile, Reid goes on to reference her “children,” though she has no kids: “You could talk s— about me, but you talk about my children, I’ll go crazy.”

“She’s trainwrecking,” May warns Toya, before addressing Reid: “Just get it over with and get out. Come on, wrap it up.”

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs Fridays (9 p.m. ET) on WEtv.