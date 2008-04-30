Marlee Sends Cristian Get Well Wishes on Her Blog

She’s put away her tigress outfit, but that doesn’t mean Marlee Matlin has put Dancing with the Stars completely in the past.

In a new blog post on her MySpace page, the ousted contestant–who returned to the ballroom this week to cheer on her fellow dancers– offers her well wishes for injured contestant Cristian de la Fuente.

“I am still somewhat in a state of shock,” she writes. “Here’s a man who worked so hard, a devoted husband and father who was so excited to dance. Now I’m at home thinking about my friend Christian sic who brought humor and class and not to mention red hot sex appeal to the show each week.”

Matlin also opens up about returning to the ballroom–this time as an audience member.

“It was great to sit in the audience, relaxing and watching the dancing from the sidelines,” Matlin writes. “I realized for the first time how much pressure there was on that dance floor.” So, whose performance impressed her the most on Monday’s show? Well, it’s hard to pick just one couple, but Matlin praises her DWTS pal Marissa Jaret Winokur and partner Tony Dovolani.

“Marissa and Tony did a very impressive Tango, with Marissa giving it her all,” she writes, adding, “I agreed with the judges, it was her best dance yet.”

But that didn’t save the couple from winding up in the bottom two along with ousted pair Shannon Elizabeth and Derek Hough. Being spared elimination, Dovolani posted the following message Tuesday on his MySpace blog: “first of all thank you all for keeping us in the show your support has made Marissa and I feel so loved ? Man that was a close one, I am just happy we are still here.” –Brian Orloff