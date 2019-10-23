Marla Sokoloff Was ‘Intimidated’ When She Met Marie Osmond on Lifetime's Road Home for Christmas

Marla Sokoloff has been in the entertainment industry for nearly three decades, but even she gets starstruck at times.

This Saturday, Sokoloff’s upcoming holiday movie The Road Home for Christmas premieres on Lifetime. In the film, the actress stars alongside Marie Osmond, who Sokoloff was initially “intimidated” by after she learned the music “legend” was cast in the project.

Initially, “we didn’t know who was gonna play that character,” Sokoloff, 38, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue (on stands Friday) of Osmond’s role.

“When I heard we got Marie Osmond, I’m like, ‘Wow, that is going to be epic because she’s a legend. She’s been around forever. She’s such a professional. You know, she’s been in 10,000 things,’ ” says Sokoloff.

RELATED: Lifetime Announces 28 Christmas Movies Starring Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Melissa Joan Hart and More

Sokoloff — who has appeared in countless TV and film projects herself — admits she had the jitters prior to meeting Osmond.

Image zoom Marla Sokoloff (left) and Marie Osmond Denise Truscello/Getty; Getty

“I was definitely a little bit intimidated the morning that she showed up on set,” she says.

RELATED: Marie Osmond Asks Marla Sokoloff to Sing with Her in Lifetime’s The Road Home for Christmas

“But there was no reason to be — she couldn’t have been kinder,” Sokoloff says of Osmond, 60. “She was just a delight!”

Image zoom Marie Osmond (left) and Marla Sokoloff Lifetime

In The Road Home for Christmas, after dueling piano player Lindsay (Sokoloff) and rival musician Wes (Rob Mayes) find themselves without a gig on Christmas Eve, they decide to road-trip to their neighboring hometowns together. During the drive, they find themselves surrounded by Santa conventioneers, saving a Christmas nativity play and braving a massive snowstorm.

Image zoom Rob Mayes and Marla Sokoloff in The Road Home for Christmas Lifetime

But perhaps most exciting of all is the opportunity for Lindsay to perform onstage in Nashville with A-list singer Cassie (Osmond), who gives her the chance of a lifetime. Upon finding superfan Lindsay playing one of her songs at the piano, Cassie offers her the opportunity to be a backup singer.

RELATED VIDEO: See Marie Osmond in Lifetime’s The Road Home for Christmas Sneak Peek

Reflecting on filming the Lifetime project, Sokoloff recalls a sweet moment that helped bond the costars.

“There was like this one moment where she messed up her line and she felt so bad about it. And you know, actors mess up all the time. Then a few weeks later, I messed up and she was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m so happy that you messed up top — thank goodness!’ ” Sokoloff says. “She was so relieved and I just thought that was so funny that somebody who’s so professional and has been doing this for so many years still has that feeling that we all feel when you mess up.”

Image zoom Marie Osmond in The Road Home for Christmas Lifetime

Sokoloff also praised Osmond’s high character and loyalty.

“What I really liked about her is she has the same hair and makeup people, the same crew that she had since she was like 16 or 17. That says so much about a person. She’s very loyal. She has the same people around her,” she says. “And I think that just says a lot about who she is as a person.”

For more from Marla Sokoloff, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday

Adds Sokoloff: “I was so excited to work with her. She’s awesome.”

The Road Home for Christmas premieres Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.