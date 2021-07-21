Marla Gibbs worried fans when she stopped talking and closed her eyes during her speech at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday

Marla Gibbs 'Doing Great' After She Got Overheated at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Marla Gibbs has recovered after becoming overheated during her speech at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony this week.

The legendary actress, known for her roles in The Jeffersons and 227, received her Walk of Fame star on Tuesday. However, a few minutes into the speech, Gibbs, 90, closed her eyes and stopped talking, per a livestream of the event.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Her son quickly rushed to her side and helped her sit down, at which point the crowd erupted in supportive cheers for Gibbs.

"She loves you all and thank you all very much," her son said into the microphone. "God bless you."

Her daughter later went up to the podium to let viewers and attendees know that Gibbs needed a moment "to cool down" in the nearly 90-degree heat.

Marla Gibbs Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

On Wednesday, a rep for Gibbs told Entertainment Weekly that she got overheated but is now "doing great" and had a "great time at the after-party." The rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The actress also spoke out herself following the incident, telling ABC 7 that she was simply "overwhelmed" by the day.

"I never thought it would happen, but here it is," she said. "I just got overwhelmed for a minute. I haven't been excited until this moment!"

Marla Gibbs Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Before it got cut short, Gibbs' speech included a special shout-out to Norman Lear, who created The Jeffersons.

"It's only because of you that they know me," Gibbs said to Lear, 98. "Thank you so much."