Markie Post, Night Court and The Fall Guy Actress, Dies at 70 After Battle With Cancer

Markie Post attends Netflix's "Santa Clarita Diet" season 2 premiere at The Dome at Arclight Hollywood on March 22, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

Actress Markie Post has died. She was 70.

The Night Court star died Saturday after battling cancer for nearly four years, manager Ellen Lubin Sanitsky confirmed to Deadline.

In a statement to the outlet, Post's family paid tribute to her electric personality both on and off the set.

"But for us, our pride is in who she was in addition to acting; a person who made elaborate cakes for friends, sewed curtains for first apartments and showed us how to be kind, loving and forgiving in an often harsh world," the statement read.

Post's former costars Melissa Joan Hart and Sophia Bush are among those honoring the late actress following her death.

"I'm heartbroken to lose an angel here on earth! My dear friend and TV mother #MarkiePost is finally at rest after a long hard battle with cancer," said Hart, Post's Holiday in Handcuffs costar, wrote in an emotional Instagram post on Sunday.

Hart also thanked Post for their friendship and "the kindness she demonstrated" over the years alongside a smiling shot of the two in winter attire.

"Her example to me of how to be gracious, professional, find the fun in life and be a great mother at the same time will always live in me," Hart added. "I am heartbroken but I know she is at peace. Now this angel on earth gets to spread her wings and be an angel to us all from above. Love you so much Markie! You will be forever missed! 🦋💫."

Bush, who played Post's daughter in ABC's Chicago P.D., shared a separate tribute on her Instagram story.

"I am just heartbroken to heart about the passing of my friend, scene partner (she was a phenom) and forever Bunny, #MarkiePost. Too soon," the 39-year-old actress wrote atop an image of the two smiling for a selfie. "Prayers to her family, who she always spoke of with a twinkle in her eye."

Born on November 4, 1950, in Palo Alto, California, Post spent four decades in the television industry. She worked behind the scenes on several game shows, eventually working her way up to associate producer credit on Alex Trebek's Double Dare and appearing as a card dealer on NBC's Card Sharks.

Among her first credited acting roles in 1979 were parts on CHiPs, Barnaby Jones, The Incredible Hulk, The Lazarus Syndrome, Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, and Hart to Hart.

In 1982, Post earned the role of bail bondswoman Terri Michaels in ABC series The Fall Guy, which ran through 1985. Post is also known for her role on NBC's Night Court, regularly appearing as public defender Christine Sullivan. She assumed the role for 159 episodes between 1985 and 1992.

Later in her career, Post adopted recurring roles on shows like ABC's Scrubs and Chicago PD She returned to her game show roots for five episodes of CBS' Hollywood Squares in 2000 as well.