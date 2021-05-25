The actor died on May 19 at Miami Valley Hospital, "following a brief and unexpected illness," according to his obituary

Mark York, Known for His Role as Billy Merchant on The Office, Dead at 55

Mark York, best known for his role as Billy Merchant on The Office, has died. He was 55.

The actor died on May 19 at Miami Valley Hospital, "following a brief and unexpected illness," according to his obituary.

York began pursuing acting shortly after graduating from Anderson University in Loma Linda, California.

In addition to his role in The Office, he also appeared in CSI: New York, Passions, and 8 Simple Rules... His film resume includes Steven Spielberg's Artificial Intelligence.

"Mark could quote so many lines from movies and tell you who particular actors were in most movies," loved ones wrote in his obituary. "He spent many years living in California where he had many exciting moments pursuing his acting opportunities"

Outside of acting, York was also an inventor. He had obtained two patents for his inventions in recent years.

York was also an avid sports fan, according to loved ones. Some of his favorite teams were Cincinnati Reds, Ohio State football and Kentucky Wildcats basketball.

"He was a competitive spirit that kept them laughing throughout their time together," the obituary reads. "He will be deeply missed by all the lives he has touched."

Although York had been a paraplegic since 1988, he "always tried to look at what he could accomplish and do, not what he couldn't do," according to loved ones.