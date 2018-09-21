Ex-Host Mark Steines Sues Hallmark Channel, Says He Was Fired After Reporting Harassment

Four months after he was abruptly removed as co-host of the Hallmark Channel’s flagship series Home and Family, Mark Steines has filed a lawsuit against the network’s owner Crown Media.

In a complaint obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Steines — who hosted Home and Family for six years until he was terminated in May — claims he was fired in retaliation for reporting harassment.

Steines claims that while he “regularly warned and alerted” the network through his representatives that executive producer Woody Fraser “regularly bullied, verbally abused, and harassed cast and crew members,” no action was taken.

In the complaint, Steines alleges that Fraser created a “vulgar, demeaning, and hostile work environment, especially for the women.” He claims Fraser would frequently make sexually inappropriate comments about female guests in his earpiece while taping, bragged about his penis size and forcibly hugged female co-workers.

Fraser, a veteran of daytime television who helped launch Good Morning America, preemptively denied the allegations, which had not been made publicly, in June 2017.

In the complaint, Steines alleges his exit came after he stood up in support of two women on the show’s staff who had accused Fraser of sexual harassment, allegedly prompting the network to retaliate. Steines is now being represented by attorney Lisa Bloom, who also worked with the two women.

In a statement to Deadline on Thursday, Crown Media said that it had not yet seen the lawsuit, but added:

“The decision to replace Mark Steines was a measured, strategic and difficult decision for Crown Media to make, but was necessary given that the ratings for the show had declined. Further, the results of third party research indicated that Mr. Steines was perceived negatively. There is no merit to the legal claims Mr. Steines is asserting against Crown Media. Crown Media is also surprised that Lisa Bloom is representing Mr. Steines in this matter since she has a consulting agreement with Crown Media.”

“Crown Media is proud of Home & Family and the continued progress we have made in elevating the content and impact of our program. We are excited about the new creative direction for this new season and its potential.”

Steines alleges that after he spoke out in support of the women, the network reduced his salary, took away his voice-over work, diminishing his role in network events and ultimately fired him months before the end of his contract. He claims his termination was “conducted in an utterly unprofessional manner intended to personally humiliate” him while “maximizing damage to his professional reputation,” according to the complaint.

He is suing for etaliation and wrongful discharge, among other claims.

After he was terminated, a rep for Steines, 54, told PEOPLE that the network gave “some vague reasons regarding ‘creative’ and specifically said it was not for cause.” The rep added that Steines didn’t know when he went to the May 30 taping that it would be his last day.

“We have received nothing but positive reviews of him as the host of Hallmark Home & Family,” continued the rep. “The show just received another Emmy nomination — that was the third. We know ratings have been up, and if you watch the episode this morning, you will see the shock and sadness by the cast when they had to make this announcement on air.”

The network later replaced Steines with Cameron Mathison. The series airs weekdays at 10 a.m. ET.