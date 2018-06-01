Mark Steines Leaves the Hallmark Channel in Sudden Exit from Home & Family

Mark Steines is out at the Hallmark Channel.

The entertainment journalist will no longer host Home & Family, the network announced in an abrupt statement Thursday night.

“Today Hallmark Channel has parted ways with Mark Steines as the co-host of the network’s lifestyle series ‘Home &Family,'” the statement reads. “We are extremely grateful to Mark for his incredible work and wish him all the best success in his future endeavors.”

Steines, 53, has hosted the program since 2012, and Debbie Matenopoulos joined as co-host in 2016.

Reps for Hallmark, Steines and Matenopolous did not return PEOPLE’s requests for comment.