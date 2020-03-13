Mark-Paul Gosselaar Transforms Back Into Zack Morris for Saved by the Bell Reboot

Zack Morris is back at Bayside High!

On Wednesday, Mark-Paul Gosselaar gave fans a sneak peek at his transformation back into Zack for the upcoming Saved by the Bell reboot. In an Instagram photo, Gosselaar showed himself sitting in the hair and makeup chair surrounded by products — and rocking his character’s signature blonde ‘do.

“One of these blondes is going be Zack Morris,” he captioned the photo, adding the hashtags “#sbtb” and “#reboot.”

Gosselaar, 46, also tagged his Saved by the Bell costars Tiffani Thiessen, Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez in the post.

In the reboot, Gosselaar’s character of Zack is now the governor of California. He finds himself in trouble when he decides to close down many low-income high schools in the state and send the students to higher-performing schools instead, including Bayside.

In January, Gosselaar confirmed during a Television Critics Association event that he would reprise his role as Zack, saying, “Everybody can sleep well at night.”

Saved by the Bell stars Lopez, 46, and Berkley, 47, will also appear in the reboot as their respective characters of A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano, while Gosselaar said in January that he believed Thiessen had also “been engaged with” about the project.

“It looks like you will have us in some capacity,” he said in January.

Image zoom Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris in 1991; Mark-Paul Gosselaar Joseph Del Valle/NBCU Photo Bank; Scott Kirkland/Fox/Picturegroup/Shutterstock

Gosselaar previously told Variety that he did not receive an invitation to return to the beloved series prior to the announcement of its revival.

“I read it in the trades just like everybody else this morning,” he said last September. “Honestly, I was never approached. I woke up to the news this morning with a kind of ‘huh’ response.”

The California native — who currently stars on ABC’s Black-ish spin-off, Mixed-ish — told the outlet he had “always been interested, of course,” but understood why Peacock didn’t reach out seeing that he has a competing role on another network.

“I’m on ABC, so it doesn’t really fit into that considering Disney Plus, so I understand the business side of things,” he said. “But I had no idea it was that far along.”

Image zoom Saved by the Bell SAVED BY THE BELL -- "From Nurse to Worse" Episode 16 -- Air Date 12/15/1990 -- Pictured: (l-r) Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris, Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski, Lark Voorhies as Lisa Turtle, Elizabeth Berkley as Jessie Spano, Mario Lopez as A.C. Slater -- Photo by: Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank

The reboot will also feature a slew of new faces as the students at Bayside High, including Josie Totah, Mitchell Hoog, Belmont Cameli, Haskiri Velazquez and Alycia Pascual-Pena.

The Saved by the Bell revival will air on NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service, which is set to launch in April.