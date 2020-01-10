Mark-Paul Gosselaar Says He'll Appear in Saved by the Bell Reboot: 'Everybody Can Sleep Well'

It looks like Mark-Paul Gosselaar is heading back to Bayside!

The actor, 45, told fans he will be reprising his role as Zack Morris in the upcoming reboot of Saved by the Bell — which will air on NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service — during a Television Critics Association winter 2020 press tour event on Wednesday.

“Everybody can sleep well at night,” he said, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The star also said that he believes former castmate Tiffani Thiessen, who played Kelly Kapowski in the original series, “has been engaged with” about the project.

“It looks like you will have us in some capacity,” he added.

Image zoom Mark-Paul Gosselaar Joseph Del Valle/NBCU Photo Bank; Scott Kirkland/Fox/Picturegroup/Shutterstock

RELATED: Saved By the Bell Sweethearts: Mark-Paul Gosselaar Reveals He Dated Costar Elizabeth Berkley

Representatives for Gosselaar and Thiessen did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. A spokesperson for NBCUniversal declined to comment.

Gosselaar previously told Variety that he did not receive an invite to return to the beloved series prior to the announcement of its revival.

“I read it in the trades just like everybody else this morning,” he said last year. “Honestly, I was never approached. I woke up to the news this morning with a kind of ‘huh’ response.”

The California native — who currently stars on ABC’s Black-ish spin-off, Mixed-ish — told the outlet he had “always been interested, of course,” but understood why Peacock didn’t reach out seeing that he has a competing role on another network.

Image zoom Saved by the Bell NBCU Photo Bank/ Getty

“I’m on ABC, so it doesn’t really fit into that considering Disney Plus, so I understand the business side of things,” he said. “But I had no idea it was that far along.”

RELATED VIDEO: Tiffani Thiessen Says ‘Beer & My Husband’ Keeps Her Nearly 30-Year Friendship with Mark-Paul Gosselaar Strong

In addition to Gosselaar, two of the show’s original stars, Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley, have also confirmed their spots on the upcoming reboot.

Lopez, who starred in the sitcom as jock A.C. Slater, confirmed the news in September to Access Hollywood, “The deal is being done.”

Image zoom Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Elizabeth Berkley Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

“It’s gonna happen. We are going to be rebooting Saved by the Bell for the new NBC streaming platform,” he said.

This week, PEOPLE confirmed that that transgender actress Josie Totah has been cast in the lead role for the upcoming reboot. Her character is described as “a beautiful, sharp-tongued cheerleader and the most popular girl at Bayside High who is both admired and feared by her fellow students,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Saved by the Bell revival will air on Peacock, which is set to launch in April 2020, and will be headed by 30 Rock writer and Great News series creator Tracey Wigfield.