Mark-Paul Gosselaar Will Watch Saved By the Bell for the First Time for New Podcast

It's hard to imagine that there's still someone left in this world who hasn't watched Saved by the Bell. Well, there is, and it's Zack Morris himself.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who starred as the trouble-making teen on the hit series, is set to launch a new podcast with Cadence 13 that will chronicle the actor's first time watching the series. On Zack to the Future, Gosselaar, 46, and his co-host Dashiell Driscoll will watch and provide commentary on Saved By the Bell, starting from the very beginning.

“I am so proud and honored to be partnered with Cadence13. For years I have been asked by the dedicated fans of Saved by the Bell to revisit the show. I couldn’t wrap my head around an idea that would keep the audience entertained and celebrate the beloved series we created over 30 years ago, mostly because I can't remember a thing about making it, and I am thrilled to say I have found the answer," Gosselaar said. "As my co-host, Dashiell Driscoll will be my key to unlocking every door at Bayside, a key he assures me Zack Morris would've had. I haven’t watched a single episode in its entirety since I walked off the sets in 1993. It’s time to wheel that big television into class. Go Bayside!"

The original Saved by the Bell ran for four seasons on NBC from 1989 to 1993. The sitcom followed a group of high school friends, played by Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, Tiffani Thiessen, Dustin Diamond and Lark Voorhies.

News of the podcast comes as Gosselaar is set to reprise his famous role for a Saved By the Bell reboot. While the actor was noticeably missing from the teaser released in April, he assured fans that he will make an appearance in the Peacock series. He explained that production on the reboot shut down due to coronavirus before he could film any of their scenes.

“They had been in production since January, but because of my schedule and because of Tiffani Thiessen’s schedule, we could not join the production when it started,” he said. “We had about two weeks left of filming, just Tiffani and my footage, but it’s put on hold. So hopefully we are going to get back to that … whenever we can.”