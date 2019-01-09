Mark-Paul Gosselaar Says Saved By the Bell Cast 'Made Really Bad Deals,' Doesn't Get Residuals

Unlike the cast of Friends, Saved By the Bell alums are apparently no longer raking in money from the hit ’90s show.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday night, where he said that the stars of Saved By The Bell aren’t getting paid very much from the show’s syndication deals.

“We made really bad deals,” he said. “Poor deals, back then. It is what it is. You move on, you learn. Great experience.”

Gosselaar played teen dreamboat Zack Morris on Saved By the Bell. The series ranfor 5 seasons from 1989-1993 and continues to be watched by fans, both through televised re-runs and on Hulu.

The series also starred Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski, Mario Lopez as A.C. Slater, Dustin Diamond as Screech, Elizabeth Berkley as Jessie Spano and Lark Voorhies as Lisa Turtle.

Though the show skyrocketed Gosselaar to fame in the early ’90s, the actor, now 41, admitted he doesn’t have many memories from filming.

“When I watch the episodes, it’s like a new experience for me,” he said. “I don’t remember, I wasn’t sentimental, I didn’t take anything from the set. My 14 and 12-year-old are watching it. They’re kind of like, ‘Eh … ‘ They’re unimpressed. But they’re unimpressed about everything.”

Last month, USA Today reported that the main six members of the Friends cast all receive 2 percent of the show’s syndication income.

Because the Warner Bros. show brings in a total of $1 billion annually for the network, that means each cast member makes $20 million every year.