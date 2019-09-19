Mark-Paul Gosselaar ‘Was Never Approached’ for Saved by the Bell Reboot: 'I Woke Up to the News'

The Saved By the Bell reboot is bringing some of its original students back to Bayside — but it looks like Zack Morris might be absent, as actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar didn’t receive an invite to return to the beloved series.

Gosselaar admitted to Variety Monday that he was never asked to join the revival, which is set to air on NBCU’s upcoming streaming service, Peacock.

In fact, the actor, 45, told the outlet he hadn’t even heard about the reboot, sharing “I read it in the trades just like everybody else this morning.”

“Honestly, I was never approached. I woke up to the news this morning with a kind of ‘huh’ response,” he said.

While Gosselaar explained to Variety that he’s “always been interested, of course,” he admitted an understanding to why the new streaming service didn’t approach him.

“I’m on ABC, so it doesn’t really fit into that considering Disney Plus, so I understand the business side of things,” he told Variety of his network competing role on the series Mixed-ish. “But I had no idea it was that far along.”

Image zoom Joseph Del Valle/NBCU Photo Bank; Scott Kirkland/Fox/Picturegroup/Shutterstock

Earlier this year, the actor went public with his interest in a reboot, sharing, “If it was a good product that I felt wouldn’t tarnish the original product, then yeah. I’m open to hearing anything.”

While Gosselaar may not make an appearance, two of the show’s original stars, Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley, have already confirmed their spots on the series.

Lopez, who starred in the sitcom as jock A.C. Slater, confirmed the news Tuesday to Access Hollywood, “The deal is being done.”

“It’s gonna happen. We are going to be rebooting Saved by the Bell for the new NBC streaming platform.”

The actor, 45, also teased the return of his late ’80s/early ’90s hairdo. “I might be bringing back the mullet,” he said.

Image zoom NBCU Photo Bank/ Getty

Lopez will be joined by Berkley, who played Jessie Spano in the original series, for the revival. They are the only original cast members that have been confirmed thus far.

The reboot will air on Peacock, which is set to launch in April 2020, and will be headed by 30 Rock writer and Great News series creator Tracey Wigfield.