Former 'Days of Our Lives' Star Mark Miller Dead at 97

"He cherished this life and saw the glass half full!" daughter Penelope Ann Miller wrote on Wednesday

By
Published on September 15, 2022 11:23 AM
PLEASE DON'T EAT THE DAISIES, Mark Miller
Photo: Everett Collection

Former Days of Our Lives star Mark Miller has died. He was 97.

Daughter Penelope Ann Miller confirmed the news on Twitter: "My Papa's beautiful soul left this earth 9/9/2022. He loved deeply & was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives."

"He was funny, fun, & always creating," continued The Artist star. "He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad."

Miller died in Santa Monica, California, on Sept. 9 from natural causes, according to a report by the New York Post.

In Days of Our Lives, Miller appeared in 17 episodes from 1975 to 1976 as J.R. Barnett. Miller also starred in the NBC sitcom Please Don't Eat the Daisies from 1965 to 1967. In the series, which lasted for two seasons and 58 episodes, Miller played college professor Jim Nash.

Miller's other TV acting credits include Guestward Ho!, college-set soap Bright Promise in 1970 and two episodes of General Hospital in 1965.

The actor also made special guest appearances in shows throughout the '60s and '70s, including I Spy, The Andy Griffith Show, Alfred Hitchcock Presents, The Patty Duke Show, The Twilight Zone, That Girl, Adam-12, Cannon, Emergency!, Barnaby Jones, Kung Fu, The Waltons, Marcus Welby and The Streets of San Francisco.

He also starred in movies including Blonde in Bondage, The Hook, Youngblood Hawke, Dixie Dynamite, Mr. Sycamore, Ginger in the Morning and Christmas Mountain.

PLEASE DON'T EAT THE DAISIES, Mark Miller,
Everett Collection

Miller also wrote and starred in 1982's Savannah Smiles. The movie featured two of his daughters and was inspired by youngest daughter Savannah, per Deadline.

In 1995, Miller stepped behind the cameras as one of the screenwriters for the romance film A Walk in the Clouds starring Keanu Reeves.

In his final years, Miller — who had relocated to New Mexico in the '90s — moved back to California and created Gypsy Moon Productions, per The Hollywood Reporter.

According to his family, Miller was working on a remake of Savannah Smiles at the time of his death.

The actor was married and divorced twice, the Post reported. He is survived by his four children and six grandchildren.

