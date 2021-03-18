Mark Harmon has been a series regular since the CBS series began in 2003

Mark Harmon's Wife Pam Dawber to Join Him on NCIS for 4 Episodes

Nearly two decades after Mark Harmon started on NCIS, his wife Pam Dawber will make her debut on the series.

Dawber, 69, has been cast for four episodes, beginning April 6, and will play "seasoned investigative journalist" Marcie Warren, Entertainment Weekly revealed Wednesday.

In photos obtained by EW, Dawber's character and Harmon's Leroy Gibbs sit near each other at the counter of a diner.

This is the first time the couple, who wed in 1987, has starred opposite each other on the series.

Though Harmon, 69, has been on NCIS since the show's premiere in 2003, his deal with the CBS drama is up in 2021, the outlet reported.

It's unclear if he will continue to be a series regular following Tuesday's episode, where his character turns in his badge and gun.

The actor previously spoke to PEOPLE in February 2019 about the possibility of leaving the show.

"I've always thought if there's ever a time where the writers are walking into the room and going 'I don't know what to do,' then I think we all have to look at each other and call it a day," he said.

Harmon added, "Nothing goes on forever, but you've got to respect what this show is doing, 16 years in, and how it's doing it, and the people who are there punching in every morning and building what this is."

"There's a tremendous about of pride there, so I see no reason to leave," the NCIS veteran said.