Mark Harmon Wanted to 'Keep It Fresh' Before 'NCIS' Departure — but Teases Gibbs Is 'Not Retired'

The actor starred as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs for 19 seasons before leaving the CBS procedural last fall

By
Published on August 11, 2022 03:25 PM
Actor Mark Harmon attends the Stand Up To Cancer 10 years of impacting cancer research at Barker Hangar on September 7, 2018 in Santa Monica, California.
Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Mark Harmon is addressing his exit from NCIS last fall after starring on the CBS series for 19 seasons.

The 70-year-old actor said goodbye to the procedural in the fourth episode of season 19 when his character Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs decided to stay in Alaska indefinitely after solving a case.

"What has always drawn me here is the character I play and to keep it fresh and to keep it challenging," Harmon said in a special featurette on the show's season 19 DVD release, per Entertainment Tonight. "Plot-wise, this character has taken the path that it did. I thought it was honest and OK with."

Harmon — who starred on the series since its premiere in 2003 — also shared that he believed that his beloved character is "not retired," adding, "The character is living in Alaska as far as I know."

In Harmon's final NCIS episode, his character said he did not plan to return home from Alaska.

"I'm not going back, Tim," he told Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) while fishing. "I'm not going back home."

Mark Harmon
Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty

Gibbs then tells McGee that he "could not have hoped for anyone better" to work with over the past 18 years before the partners hugged, closing out the scene.

Following the episode, executive producer Steve Binder opened up about Harmon's exit for the long-running series.

"As an executive producer and dear friend, Mark continues to be an integral part of the fabric of the show. Our north star has always been staying true to our characters, and that truth has always guided the stories we tell and where those characters go," he told PEOPLE in a statement. "So regarding the future of Gibbs, as long-time fans of the show may have noticed over the years…never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out."

"Mark's always been part of the show, Mark's always going to be part of the show," CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl told Deadline in September 2021. "In terms of his on-air appearances, we're just going to have to see how it plays out going forward."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

NCIS: The Nineteenth Season is out on DVD on Tuesday. NCIS will return to CBS for its 20th season on Sept. 19.

Related Articles
Mark Harmon
Mark Harmon Departs 'NCIS' After 18 Seasons: He's 'Always Going to Be a Part of the Show'
“Docked” – NCIS
'NCIS' Hit with Mystery Illness as At Least 18 Cast and Crew Members Throw Up on Set: Report
emily van camp, mark consuelos, damian lewis
The Biggest TV Show Exits of 2021
Wilmer Valderrama as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas Nick Torres, Vanessa Lachey as Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant.
Vanessa Lachey Teams Up with 'Fan-Favorite' Wilmer Valderrama for 'NCIS' Crossover Event
Actors Ellen Pompeo and Jesse Williams arrive at the 2013 People's Choice Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on January 9, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.
Jesse Williams Defends Ellen Pompeo's Limited Upcoming Role on 'Grey's' : 'It's Well Earned'
(L-R): Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford, Viola Davis as Michelle Obama and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt in THE FIRST LADY. Photo Credit: Ramona Rosales/SHOWTIME
'The First Lady' Canceled After One Season at Showtime
UNITED STATES - APRIL 1976: Norman Lear (C) speaking with series star Louise Lasser (L) and co-star Greg Mullavey (R) on the set of TV show "Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman" in between takes. (Photo by John Bryson/Getty Images)
15 of Norman Lear's Essential Works
GREY’S ANATOMY - “Should I Stay or Should I Go” – Bailey faces an unhappy Catherine who is facing audits for several of her Foundation hospitals. Meanwhile, Addison is back at Grey Sloan; tensions rise between Meredith and Richard, and Owen returns to work on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MAY 5 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Liliane Lathan) ELLEN POMPEO
Everything to Know About 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19
DANCING WITH THE STARS
Everything to Know About 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 31
Kenan Thompson
TV Shows Canceled in 2022, Including 'Pivoting' , 'Good Sam' , 'Mr. Mayor' , and 9 CW Shows
grey's anatomy
'Grey's Anatomy' : Meredith Grey Stays in Seattle — But So Many Others Leave in the 400th Episode
angie harmon
Angie Harmon 'Would Love' to Reprise Her Role as Abbie Carmichael in 'Law & Order' : 'She Was So Fun'
Norm McDonald performs during KAABOO Del Mar at Del Mar Fairgrounds
Norm Macdonald's Posthumous Comedy Special ''Nothing Serious' ' Hitting Netflix May 30
THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN
James Corden Gets Emotional While Opening Up About His 'Late Late Show' Exit: 'There Will Be Tears'
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 18 -- Pictured: Mark Harmon during 'The Sexiest Man Alive 1986' skit on May 9, 1987 -- Photo by: Alan Singer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
'NCIS' Star Mark Harmon's Most Memorable Throwback Photos
James Corden
James Corden Announces His Departure from 'The Late Late Show' : 'A Really Hard Decision'