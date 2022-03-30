Mark Cuban will star in an episode of ABC's Home Economics on April 6

Mark Cuban Has Hilarious Response When Asked Why He Hasn't Been to Space in Home Economics Sneak Peek

Mark Cuban is investing (and guest-starring!) in Home Economics — and PEOPLE has the first look!

In an exclusive clip of the ABC sitcom, the Shark Tank star and entrepreneur, 63, takes part in a poker game and is grilled with some questions from Topher Grace's character, Tom.

In the episode, titled "Poker Game, $800 Buy-In," Tom and Sarah (Caitlin McGee) crash a poker night that Connor (Jimmy Tatro) is hosting for some rich and famous friends — including Cuban, who plays himself.

"You know poker," Tom asks Cuban.

Shark Tank's Mark Cuban Makes Surprise Guest Appearance in ABC's Home Economics Credit: ABC

"I'm the one billionaire that hates poker," Cuban responds.

"Right, because you got the, I want to say hockey team?" asks Tom.

"It's a basketball team," Cuban says. "NBA, Dallas Mavericks."

"Let me ask you something, space," says Tom. "How come you haven't been up there?"

"Because I have a life," Cuban quips.

Touché.

Last week, Grace — who stars in and executive produces the TV series — raved about what it meant to him to have Cuban join in on the fun.

"I'm a huge, huge Shark Tank fan," Grace, 43, told TV Insider. "I've seen every episode. To spend days with him, I got to ask him any question I wanted, it made me feel like I was smarter in business just by hanging out with him."

And Cuban shared the same sentiment.

Earlier this month, the Dallas Mavericks owner tweeted: "Had so much fun doing this show. Can't wait for it to air!"