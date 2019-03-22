Mark Consuelos Slyly Shows Off His Insane Abs on KJ Apa's Instagram: 'Have You Seen My Phone?'

Mark Consuelos is coming for KJ Apa‘s hottest Riverdale abs crown.

The actor, who plays Veronica Lodge’s loyalty-testing father Hiram Lodge on the hit CW teen drama, appeared on costar Apa’s Instagram Story, Thursday, sporting a fitted gray T-shirt that apparently had to go.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“KJ … have you seen my phone?” Consuelos, 47, trolls Apa, pulling up his shirt and looking down in a mock effort to locate the device while simultaneously putting his impressively toned abdominal muscles on full display.

“I haven’t seen it,” replies Apa, 21, playing along for the sake of fans everywhere.

RELATED: Riverdale‘s Cole Sprouse and KJ Apa Are on Vacation Together — and Shirtless

From Apa and Consuelos to Charles Melton, Cole Sprouse and Casey Cott, the guys on Riverdale are no stranger to showing off their fit bodies for the camera — and they have a dedicated celebrity trainer, Alex Fine, who told PEOPLE in January that the actors are put through two workouts a day. These workouts include 45 minutes of cardio in the morning and another hour session in the afternoon focusing on weightlifting.

Mark Consuelos KJ Apa Instagram

“Their cardio is usually sprinting on the treadmill and the afternoon is mostly body weight workouts,” he said. “Pull-ups, push-ups and about 10 to 15 minutes of abs every day.”

Fine added that when one of the cast members has a shirtless scene coming up, they will even bump the workouts up to three times a day. The third session consists of something different, like Pilates or boxing.

Mark Consuelos Frazer Harrison/Getty

“For the person that doesn’t have that kind of time, you can get enough out of it with a 45-minute workout in the morning,” he explained to PEOPLE. “It’s totally fine, it’s just, they look like that for a reason. All of them are in extremely great shape.”

RELATED VIDEO: Mark Consuelos Snaps Bikini Photos of His “Sexy One” Kelly Ripa on Vacation



In an interview with GQ last year, Consuelos opened up about his juicy role and all things Riverdale style — including one challenge he has with Hiram’s signature outfit.

“They’re sewn within an inch of my leg,” he said of the bespoke suits. “I can’t eat the night before — sometimes I can’t bend over if I drop my script, they’re so tight.”

And although his character is decidedly not a Southside Serpent on the show, Consuelos would love one of the gang’s signature leather jackets, featuring a large green snake on the back.

“I do covet the jacket. It’s a badass jacket,” he quipped.