Mark Consuelos Calls Sharing Screen with Son Michael in Latest Riverdale Episode a 'Great Honor'

Mark Consuelos can't wait for the world to see him share the screen with his son Michael Consuelos!

On Wednesday, the actor shared behind-the-scenes footage of he and Michael, 24, from the set of Riverdale. The pair will appear in scenes together on Wednesday's episode, Michael playing the younger version of his father's character Hiram Lodge and Mark portraying Hiram's father.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The post includes a sweet shot of Michael with his arm around his dad as they sit inside a booth at Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe.

"Tonight I have the great honor of sharing the screen with my son @michael.consuelos and the always brilliant @melton they absolutely killed it," Mark, 50, captioned the carousel of photos.

He added a special shoutout to Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa "for giving me and my family a memory that will last a lifetime. #riverdale"

Hours before Wednesday's episode aired, Aguirre-Sacasa shared his own photo of the Consuelos father-son duo on set, writing that "it's a special episode for so many reasons, not the least because it allowed these two handsome fellas to appear in scenes together as father and son. Made the story resonate at such a deep, emotional level. Grateful to them both."

Michael commented on the showrunner's post that he was "grateful to be part of such an unforgettable episode."

He previously teased Wednesday night's episode with an Instagram post of his own. In the photo, the young adult looked like his dad's twin, wearing a black suit with a tie and reading glasses on the set of the show.

"Son? Is that you??" mom Kelly Ripa joked, referring to the striking resemblance between the father-son duo. Added Mark, "Nice!!!"

Michael first appeared on the teen drama as a young Hiram Lodge in 2018.

"Bucket list moment for Mom and Dad. Congrats to my son Michael on being cast as the younger (and much better and handsomer) Hiram," Mark wrote on Instagram that summer following the casting news. "We are so proud. Love you MJC."

Michael Consuelos as Young Hiram in Riverdale Credit: Bettina Strauss/The CW

Ripa, 50, shared her own congratulatory Instagram post, writing, "Congrats Michael on being cast as young Hiram Lodge on @thecwriverdale."

"However @instasuelos and I would like to take this opportunity to remind you and your siblings that as your fiduciaries we are hereby entitled to 10% of all future earnings hereto wit," she joked. "Or something like that."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mark and Ripa tied the knot in 1996. The couple also shares daughter Lola, 20, and son Joaquin, 18. Speaking to PEOPLE last year for the inaugural Family Issue, Ripa opened up about the pair's parenting style.