Mark Consuelos Sends Wife Kelly Ripa and Daughter Lola Beautiful Bouquets for Valentine's Day

From left: Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa and Lola Consuelos

It’s another year of love and laughter for Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

In celebration of Valentine’s Day 2020, Ripa, 49, posted Instagram Stories showing off the gorgeous white flowers sent by Consuelos, 48. But the talk-show host isn’t the Riverdale actor’s only valentine: He also left daughter Lola, 18, a sweet floral display and card.

“Best husband ever,” Ripa wrote, tagging Consuelos’ Instagram handle. “Ever! Best father also!”

The lovebirds have multiple reasons to celebrate this month: February is also when they first met nearly three decades ago.

Kelly Ripa/ Instagram

Kelly Ripa/ Instagram

Earlier this month, Ripa revealed that her husband had surprised her with a bouquet of roses to celebrate the 26th anniversary of the day they first met.

“So sweet. Isn’t that sweet?” Ripa gushed. “He brought me five roses. I’m really not sure the significance of the five roses. I didn’t want to split hairs, but I thought it was really sweet.”

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Consuelos was visiting New York from Toronto, where he films Riverdale. Ripa said he had shown up outside the gym without warning and gifted her the flowers unexpectedly, as she was exiting.

“I left the gym and he’s standing outside,” she remembered. “I have my ear pods in and I hear, ‘Hey sexy.’ And it’s so funny, it never occurs to me that this person is talking to me. … I’m like, ‘I’m about to be mugged by somebody flirting with somebody who doesn’t even have the thoughtfulness to pay attention to me while he’s mugging her!’ So I look up and my husband is there. And he was talking to me, it turns out!”

“He had flowers for me, and he said, ‘I have to tell you something. It dawned on me as I was flying home, that today is 26 years to the day since we met,’ ‘ Ripa added. “Isn’t that crazy? I said, ‘You are kidding me, how did you know that?’ He goes, ‘I worked it out in my head.’ “

Ripa met Conseulos in 1994 at his screen test for All My Children. At the time, Ripa was playing Hayley Vaughan on the ABC soap opera. Conseulos was auditioning for Mateo Santos, Haley’s love interest.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos with sons Michael and Joaquin and daughter Lola

Almost 30 years later, the celebrity couple has a loving marriage and three children: Lola, plus sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 16.

Following the New Year, Ripa revealed on Live with Kelly and Ryan the advice she’d give to new couples on how to make a marriage last.

“You’re going to fight, you’re going to have disagreements. Relationships, marriages are not sprints, it’s a marathon,” she said in January. “There’s going to be like, mile 24, when you’re like, ‘I quit.’ But you just got to push through. Just push through.”