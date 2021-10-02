Mark Consuelos Wishes Kelly Ripa a Happy Birthday with Sweet Beachside Post: 'My Forever Girl'

"For all the important days we've missed being together over many years, I'm so grateful to spend this special day with you," Consuelos wrote to his wife of 25 years

Mark Consuelos is sending some birthday love to his "forever girl," Kelly Ripa.

On Saturday morning, the 50-year-old Riverdale actor shared a sweet message with his wife of 25 years as she celebrates her 51st birthday.

Posting a carousel of shots of the couple from a beachside getaway, Consuelos began the caption of his post, writing, "Happy Birthday to my best friend, lover, confidant.

My dance partner in life..My forever girl."

"For all the important days we've missed being together over many years, I'm so grateful to spend this special day with you. I love you, Happy Birthday amore," he continued, signing off his message with his first initial.

Consuelos' loving message comes a day after he surprised Ripa by rolling out a table filled with goodies just for her while co-hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday.

"Oh, my God! Thank you, sweetheart," Ripa said as her husband handed her a large bouquet of flowers. "Oh, my gosh! My favorite. Oh, thank you, honey. Thank you!"

After they shared a quick kiss, Consuelos said that the two-tier birthday cake he presented her with was from one of her favorite places, BCakeNY. The top of the dessert was red velvet while the bottom was lemon buttercream.

"This is a great [place]. I love this cake shop," Ripa said, next thanking the studio audience, Consuelos and her colleagues for the kind gesture.

Ripa and Consuelos — who eloped in 1996 after meeting the year prior on All My Children and now share kids Michael, 24, Lola, 20, and Joaquin, 18 — have long been open about their relationship and how they understand that their romance won't always be easy.

"You're going to fight, you're going to have disagreements. Relationships, marriages, are not sprints. It's a marathon," Ripa said last year on Live, giving advice to newly married couples. "There's going to be, like, mile 24 when you're like, 'I quit.' But you just got to push through. Just push through."

"There's really nothing that's that insurmountable, besides abuse or things of that nature," she continued. "You're going to fight. You're going to have disagreements. You're going to fundamentally not agree on things."