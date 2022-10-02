Mark Consuelos, Ryan Seacrest Celebrate Kelly Ripa's 52nd Birthday: 'So Proud of You'

"Happy Birthday Sexy!!! What a year of accomplishments," Ripa's husband of 26 years wrote in a sweet post on Sunday to celebrate

Kelly Ripa Celebrates 52nd Birthday
Photo: Mark Consuelos/Instagram

Kelly Ripa is celebrating another turn around the sun.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host turned 52 on Sunday. In honor of the special day, her husband Mark Consuelos shared a series of sweet pictures featuring Ripa and himself via Instagram. One picture shows the happy couple sharing a kiss with a stunning beachside background.

"Happy Birthday Sexy!!!" the Riverdale actor wrote in the caption. "What a year of accomplishments. So proud of you.❤️❤️❤️."

The two who share daughter Lola, 20, and sons Michael, 24, and Joaquin, 18 celebrated 26 years of marriage in May.

Paying tribute to his co-host, Ryan Seacrest also posted a carousel of images of himself and Ripa to commemorate the occasion.

"Happy birthday to a dear friend, co-host, brilliant author, and devoted wife & mother," he captioned the post. "It's a privilege and a joy to get to work with you every day. Cheers @kellyripa !"

It is a milestone birthday for the television personality, considering her new book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, was released just last Tuesday.

Mark Consuelos/Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CjNjO2rg1UF/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D. <a href="https://people.com/tag/kelly-ripa/" data-inlink="true">Kelly Ripa</a> Celebrates 52nd Birthday
Mark Consuelos/Instagram

In the memoir, the former All My Children star gets personal about marrying Consuelos five days after they broke up, then going on to have a thriving sex life and three children.

Ripa opens up in this week's PEOPLE cover story about the adjustments she and Consuelos are making after becoming empty nesters.

The couple's youngest child Joaquin moved out last year and is now a sophomore at the University of Michigan. Lola, a singer now studying abroad in London, and Michael, an actor and producer, are both living on their own.

"It's scary, thrilling, liberating, shocking... and quiet," she says. "I didn't know how to make dinner proportionally. Now, it's 10 p.m. and we'll eat."

For more on PEOPLE's cover story with Kelly Ripa, listen below to our daily podcast PEOPLE Every Day.

Ripa admits to having some nerves about the big change.

"There were moments when I was like, 'We're going to be that couple: Our third child goes to college and we get divorced because this is it," she says, laughing. "But there was this other moment, where we went to the beach alone for the first time since our honeymoon with cheese and a baguette. These other parents were running around us with small kids. I realized I had never noticed the sunset because I was making sure our kids didn't run into the water when I wasn't looking."

However, in other instances, the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host saw that she and Consuelos could get back to enjoying alone time.

She adds, "So I think for us, it was 'Oh, this next phase of our lives, this is kind of great.'"

For more about Kelly Ripa pick up the new issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now.

