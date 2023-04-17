Mark Consuelos Reveals the Parting Gift Ryan Seacrest Left in His 'Live' Dressing Room: 'So Appreciative'

Ryan Seacrest made a small gesture to help Mark Consuelos kick off his permanent co-hosting gig on Live.

Consuelos, 52, has officially joined wife Kelly Ripa to co-host the newly-renamed Live with Kelly and Mark following Seacrest's departure after six years.

Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE about his new role, Consuelos says that the 48-year-old American Idol host left him a sweet parting gift to formally welcome the Riverdale actor into the Live family.

"He left all his furniture, which is amazing," he says. "He left me a beautiful hand-written note with a gorgeous photograph of Steve McQueen. It's going to go right there on the wall."

Detailing what was inside the note, the All My Children alum says it was "just a nice message of encouragement."

"Ryan's the best, and he's been so supportive of this move," he continues. "I am so appreciative of his friendship and the warm words he's shown me."

He also calls Seacrest's gesture "a very peaceful transfer of power."

Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Mike Coppola/Getty

Consuelos made his debut in his new co-hosting role during Monday's episode. Ahead of the big episode, Consuelos and Ripa weighed in on which of their three children — sons Michael 25, and Joaquin, 20, and daughter Lola, 21 — could potentially co-host their show.

"Michael talks about it constantly," Ripa, 52, told PEOPLE in our latest cover story. "When we told the kids Mark was [co-hosting], Michael was like 'I would have been perfect for that!'"

Consuelos added: "Joaquin's a little reserved. But he would turn it on. He's a drama student and he could turn it on for that hour, but I think he probably wouldn't want to do that."

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays (check local listings).