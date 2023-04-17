Mark Consuelos Reveals the Parting Gift Ryan Seacrest Left in His 'Live' Dressing Room: 'So Appreciative'

Consuelos made his debut permanently co-hosting Live on Monday — and he tells PEOPLE about the "beautiful" parting gift Seacrest gave him to welcome him into the fold

By
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 17, 2023 05:24 PM
Mark Consuelos , Ryan Seacrest
Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage; Roy Rochlin/Getty

Ryan Seacrest made a small gesture to help Mark Consuelos kick off his permanent co-hosting gig on Live.

Consuelos, 52, has officially joined wife Kelly Ripa to co-host the newly-renamed Live with Kelly and Mark following Seacrest's departure after six years.

Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE about his new role, Consuelos says that the 48-year-old American Idol host left him a sweet parting gift to formally welcome the Riverdale actor into the Live family.

"He left all his furniture, which is amazing," he says. "He left me a beautiful hand-written note with a gorgeous photograph of Steve McQueen. It's going to go right there on the wall."

Detailing what was inside the note, the All My Children alum says it was "just a nice message of encouragement."

"Ryan's the best, and he's been so supportive of this move," he continues. "I am so appreciative of his friendship and the warm words he's shown me."

He also calls Seacrest's gesture "a very peaceful transfer of power."

95th Annual Academy Awards - Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest
Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Mike Coppola/Getty

Consuelos made his debut in his new co-hosting role during Monday's episode. Ahead of the big episode, Consuelos and Ripa weighed in on which of their three children — sons Michael 25, and Joaquin, 20, and daughter Lola, 21 — could potentially co-host their show.

"Michael talks about it constantly," Ripa, 52, told PEOPLE in our latest cover story. "When we told the kids Mark was [co-hosting], Michael was like 'I would have been perfect for that!'"

Consuelos added: "Joaquin's a little reserved. But he would turn it on. He's a drama student and he could turn it on for that hour, but I think he probably wouldn't want to do that."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays (check local listings).

Related Articles
Paul Peden, Vanessa Lachey, Micah Lussier
'Love Is Blind' 's Paul Slams Reunion 'Interrogation,' Vanessa Lachey's 'Personal Bias' After Heated Live Exchange
Henry Winkler attends Los Angeles Season 4 premiere of HBO original series "BARRY" at Hollywood Forever on April 16, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Henry Winkler on Career Longevity at 77: 'I Will Stop When I Have to Stop'
Love Is Blind. Jackie in Season 4 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Netflix © 2023 Love Is Blind. Marshall in Season 4 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Netflix © 2023
'Love Is Blind' 's Marshall Says Jackie's Video Accusations 'Felt Unnecessary' During Reunion (Exclusive)
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Relax at Home
Kelly Ripa Shares Photo in Bed with Mark Consuelos Before 'Live with Kelly and Mark' Debut
Ariana Madix attends the CELSIUS Oasis Vibe House
Ariana Madix Is 'Single and Having Fun' — Including Canoodling at Coachella — After Split from Tom Sandoval
Bill Hader attends the Los Angeles Season 4 Premiere of the HBO Original Series "BARRY" at Hollywood Forever on April 16, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Bill Hader Says His Girlfriend Helped Him Realize He Should Take His First Vacation in 10 Years
Indio, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny show some PDA at the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, CA Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny BACKGRID USA 16 APRIL 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny Seen Together at Coachella: 'They Looked Very Cozy,' Says Source (Exclusive)
Kelly Ripa rollout 4/24
Mark Consuelos Makes His 'Live with Kelly and Mark' Debut Alongside Wife Kelly Ripa: 'Hayley and Mateo Forever'
Love is Blind Season 4
'Love Is Blind' 's Tiffany Says 'Biggest Hurdle' in Marriage with Brett Was Adjusting to Life in Different City
Kwame Appiah
'Love Is Blind' 's Chelsea Says Meeting Kwame's Mom Was 'a Beautiful First Experience' but 'There's Room to Grow'
Love is Blind. (L to R) Jackie, Josh
'Love Is Blind' 's Jackie Reveals She Has Moved in with Josh After Marshall Split: 'We're Starting Our Life'
Actor Hank Azaria arrives for Prime Video's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Season 5 Premiere at The Standard Highline in New York City on April 11, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Hank Azaria Admits He Does 'Wonder' About 'The Simpsons' ' Future — and Says Whether He'd Ever Leave (Exclusive)
Mariah Linney and Madison Bailey arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Outer Banks" Season 3 at Regency Village Theatre on February 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Madison Bailey and Her Girlfriend Are 'Planning a San Francisco Trip' After Coachella (Exclusive)
Kelly Ripa rollout 4/24
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Tease Which of Their Kids Could Co-Host on 'Live' (Exclusive)
Love Is Blind's Micah Addresses Friendship with 'Blunt' Pal Shelby Who Criticized Paul, Says Her Actions 'Came Strictly from Love'
'Love Is Blind' 's Micah Addresses Friendship with 'Blunt' Pal Shelby Who Criticized Paul: 'Strictly from Love'
Kelly Ripa and mark consuelos thanksgiving 2022
Kelly Ripa Says Her and Mark Consuelos' Children Have Them Blocked on Social Media