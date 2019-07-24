Mark Consuelos is a bit behind on the Bughead breakup.

On Wednesday, Consuelos, 48, was surprised to learn on Andy Cohen‘s Sirius XM radio show that his Riverdale costars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse had split.

“Is that true?!” Consuelos asked Cohen, 51, after the Bravo star revealed that the two CW actors had called it quits.

“I have been gone for Vancouver for about 10 days, so I have no idea what’s going on,” Consuelos added.

“No you don’t, even though maybe you do, you’re not gonna say,” joked the Watch What Happens Live host, who then revealed that when Reinhart, 22, previously appeared on his late-night show, talk of her relationship with Sprouse, 26, was off limits.

“We weren’t allowed to ask her about it,” Cohen explained, which Consuelos questioned.

“I have no idea. … You literally could not ask about it,” Cohen said. “And they never talked about it publicly, yet they would post stuff about each other. Do you have any knowledge of that?”

“No, I kind of always knew that they were together,” the actor said, adding that when he joined the CW series in the second season as Hiram Lodge, the pair was already dating. “When I joined the show, it was already a thing. I came on second season, so I don’t know what happened the first season.”

Cohen elaborated that Reinhart’s appearance on his talk show came in October, when she was joined by her costars KJ Apa, Madchen Amick, and the late Luke Perry.

“They wouldn’t let you talk about it?” Consuelos asked about Reinhart and Sprouse’s relationship, to which Cohen profusely replied, “No, oh my god.”

Consuelos added that the reason for Reinhart and Sprouse’s romance being off limits may have come from their team of publicists, noting, “sometimes the publicists jump in and say crazy things like they just want green peanut M&M’s and stuff like that. It makes us seem difficult.”

“That’s true, but since they never really talked about it publicly, I’m gonna think they had a thing about that,” Cohen said. “Maybe that was a good idea, maybe they wanted to just keep it to themselves.”

Laughing, Consuelos replied, “I always tried to give them, or think about giving advice like, ‘Do you really want to date your costar?’ And look at me, I married my costar,” referencing his wife Kelly Ripa, whom he met on All My Children in 1995.

News of Reinhart and Sprouse’s surprising breakup came on Monday, after the two were seated next to each other at Riverdale‘s Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend.

Although the costars kept it amicable in front of fans, the two reportedly kept their distance from one another at Entertainment Weekly‘s Comic-Con party on Saturday, with the Betty Cooper actress sticking by the sides of her other costars Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch.

On Tuesday, a source told PEOPLE that the actors were keeping things as professional as possible on the Riverdale set.

“At the end of the day, their personalities are very different and their lifestyles often clashed,” the source said. “Things have felt super heavy in the relationship for a while, and it got to be too much. They’re both very professional though and trying to be as amicable and friendly as possible.”

Throughout their two-year relationship, both Reinhart and Sprouse were vocal in their desire to keep their romance private.

“Lili and I are constantly talked about in the public eye, and for me I think that it is being deeply informed by the love of the characters and wanting to see us together,” Sprouse told PEOPLE in March of last year.

“I think that in many ways it’s offensive and an invasion of privacy, but it’s also a badge of honor because it means you’re creating a chemistry onscreen that is so understandable that people want to see it in real life, which is flattering from a professional perspective,” he said, adding, “I just never talk about it because it’s not anyone’s right to know.”

The duo has been busy filming the fourth season of Riverdale, which will return to The CW this fall.