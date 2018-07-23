Riverdale's Mark Consuelos Poses with His 'WAGs': Wife Kelly Ripa and TV Wife Marisol Nichols

Gang’s all here!

Over the weekend, the cast of Riverdale got together for Comic-Con 2018, where star Mark Consuelos brought along a special guest: his wife Kelly Ripa. But he was also joined by his on-screen wife Marisol Nichols, and the three posed for an adorable selfie together.

“@instasuelos and #wags take @comic_con,” Ripa quipped in her caption, referring to herself and Nichols as Consuelos’ “WAGS” (a term for wives and girlfriends of athletes).

Nichols, 44, reposted the photo, gushing: “Couldn’t love these two more.”

Ripa wasn’t just there to support her husband: She’s also a Riverdale superfan and moderated the panel for the cast over the weekend.

Ripa has previously said that Consuelos is “living his best life” while starring in the hit CW show.

“He’s in Vancouver, he’s never looked better,” she said on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last October. “He’s having the best time ever. I wish you could watch Riverdale with my 16-year-old daughter who’s finally like, ‘I cannot believe Dad is on a show that I actually watch.’ “

“So, Veronica — she’s 16 also — and she drinks mimosas at breakfast,” continued Ripa. “My daughter’s like, ‘Dad never lets me drink mimosas at breakfast.’ And I go, ‘Yeah, because he’s a real father and that’s a character on TV.’ ”

Seasons 1 and 2 of Riverdale are streaming on Netflix. Season 3 premieres Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.