Mark Consuelos Is ‘Missing’ Kelly Ripa While He Films Riverdale: '1 Month Down'

The actor is currently in Canada to finish filming Riverdale 's fourth season and begin season 5

Mark Consuelos is feeling a little homesick.

The actor posted a sweet tribute to Ripa on Instagram Sunday, counting down the days until the two are reunited.

"1 month down...3 to go....missing my home team," he wrote alongside two smiling selfies with Ripa.

And Consuelos and Ripa's 19-year-old daughter Lola couldn't help but feel the love between her parents, commenting, "So cute ❤️❤️ the best," on the photo.

The stars also share sons Michael, 23, and Joaquin, 17.

Consuelos, 49, is currently in Canada to finish filming Riverdale's fourth season and begin season 5 after production shut down in March as a result of the coronavirus. Due to COVID-19 protocols, the entire show's cast and crew have to remain on-set in Vancouver to film until Christmas. As KJ Apa and Camila Mendes demonstrated on social media, the actors also have to rinse with mouthwash before every take of a kissing scene.

Ripa, meanwhile, is in New York City, where she has resumed in-studio production of Live with Kelly and Ryan. The couple has said they usually don't go more than "a few weeks" without seeing each other, but COVID-19 has prevented them from traveling to visit each other.

Image zoom Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos with their kids Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Though they may be missing each other now, Consuelos and Ripa have already joked about how they plan to celebrate when they are finally reunited — and once all of their kids are out of the house.

“We had our kids so young — we’d only been married for one year when we had Michael, so we have had kids pretty much our entire marriage,” Ripa, 49, previously told PEOPLE. "So when it comes to an empty nest, we’re looking forward to it, honestly."