See Mark Consuelos' Look-Alike Son Michael Posing on Riverdale Set — and Kelly Ripa's Reaction

Mark Consuelos' eldest son, Michael, is taking after him in more ways than one.

Michael, 24, shared a photo of himself on Instagram Wednesday on the set of his dad's series, Riverdale. In the shot, captioned "8/18," the young adult looked like Consuelos' twin, wearing a black suit with a tie and reading glasses.

"Son? Is that you??" mom Kelly Ripa joked, referring to the striking resemblance between the father-son duo.

Added Consuelos, "Nice!!!"

Michael and Consuelos, 50, share the role of Hiram Lodge on Riverdale. Michael first appeared on the teen drama as a younger version of his father's villainous character in 2018.

"Bucket list moment for Mom and Dad. Congrats to my son Michael on being cast as the younger (and much better and handsomer) Hiram," Consuelos wrote on Instagram that summer following the casting news. "We are so proud. Love you MJC."

Michael and Mark Consuelos Credit: Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Ripa, 50, shared her own congratulatory Instagram post, writing, "Congrats Michael on being cast as young Hiram Lodge on @thecwriverdale."

"However @instasuelos and I would like to take this opportunity to remind you and your siblings that as your fiduciaries we are hereby entitled to 10% of all future earnings hereto wit," she joked. "Or something like that."

Riverdale is set to return with new episodes on Aug. 11, which could indicate that Michael's "8/18" caption means he'll appear in the subsequent episode.

Consuelos and Ripa tied the knot in 1996. The couple also shares daughter Lola, 20, and son Joaquin, 18.

Speaking to PEOPLE last year for the inaugural Family Issue, Ripa opened up about the pair's parenting style.