Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa’s Son Michael, 21, Joins Riverdale

Michael Consuelos is getting into the family business.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos‘ eldest child will play a younger version of his dad’s character Hiram Lodge in season 3 of Riverdale, according to Entertainment Weekly.

EW reports that Michael will appear in a flashback episode in which stars KJ Apa and Lili Reinhart will take on the roles of their on-screen parents, too.

Consuelos, 47, joined the CW’s soapy take on the Archie comics in season 2 as mobster Hiram, the scheming father of Veronica Lodge.

CW

The actors got married on May 1, 1996 and share three children: Michael, 21, Lola, 17, and Joaquin, 15.

And Ripa, 47, has said their kids love the show.

RELATED VIDEO: Mark Consuelos Snaps Bikini Photos of His ‘Sexy One’ Kelly Ripa on Vacation

“He’s having the best time ever. I wish you could watch Riverdale with my 16-year-old daughter who’s finally like, ‘I cannot believe Dad is on a show that I actually watch,'” the Live host said on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last October. “So, Veronica — she’s 16 also — and she drinks mimosas at breakfast. My daughter’s like, ‘Dad never lets me drink mimosas at breakfast.’ And I go, ‘Yeah, because he’s a real father and that’s a character on TV.’ ”

Riverdale marks Michael’s first major TV role.