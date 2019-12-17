Mark Consuelos has a snoring problem – and Kelly Ripa is suffering the consequences.

The Riverdale star joined his wife as guest co-host on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday, and the couple kicked off the show with some friendly banter about finally getting some sleep the night prior.

“We did sleep last night,” said Consuelos, 48.

“You guys, we slept,” added Ripa, 49.

“If you have watched the show yesterday or the past two years, I snore,” Consuelos said. “I have taken up snoring, which is weird. It’s not something you can control, and I wish I could, because I know you need your sleep. We read yesterday that snoring actually has a major impact on the person you’re sleeping with and kills them.”

“It does, it actually kills them,” his wife of 23 years interjected as the studio audience laughed. “It doesn’t kill you, it kills the person you’re sleeping with.”

“I want you to sleep. I know you have to get up early in the morning,” Consuelos told Ripa.

“You want me to live,” she joked. “Thank you, honey.”

Ripa then noted that Consuelos got an “amazing” new app on his phone.

“It records you,” he explained. “It has a very sensitive microphone, so if you start snoring, it records your snoring. Also, if you toss and turn it measures that. So you can put it on the bed and it has a little motion thing too.”

“But last night, we recorded it and I got really good sleep, but I do snore for 10 minutes,” Consuelos admitted. “And we have some of it here.”

Audio of Consuelos’ snoring played in the studio, much to the enjoyment of the audience. Ripa laughed along and joked that Consuelos’ snores sounds like Darth Vader from Star Wars.

“That was a little phlegmy that last one,” Consuelos said as the video ended. “Wasn’t it? Just a little phlegmy?”

“Not for you,” Ripa said. “That was nothing. That was like child’s play.”

In an interview with PEOPLE last week at the holiday party for N.Y.C.-based charity Win NYC,, Ripa and Consuelos — who share children Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 16 — said their number one priority during the holiday season is spending time together as a family.

“We try not to deviate from how we were raised,” Ripa said, noting that she and her husband were both taught to appreciate “the stuff that you cannot buy, which is being together.”

Ripa added: “They’re making more stuff all the time, but they’re not making more time. So time is really the thing we value.”