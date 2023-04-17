Mark Consuelos Makes His 'Live with Kelly and Mark' Debut Alongside Wife Kelly Ripa: 'Hayley and Mateo Forever'

Live with Kelly and Mark kicked off Monday, delivering on the easy chemistry fans of Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa have come to expect over the years.

"Thank you for joining us," Ripa told her husband toward the end of the show. "It's as if you've always been here."

Earlier into the episode, after the launch was billed as "the beginning of a new chapter," the 52-year-old Live Wire author joked that Consuelos, 52, would be "joining me today — and permanently, until one of us dies."

The Riverdale alum told his wife, "Thank you for trusting me to be your co-host." He continued with a nod to their All My Children characters: "Thank you America, thank you — Hayley and Mateo forever."

Later, celebrity guest Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas of TLC also gave a shout-out to the famous AMC couple, saying she nearly named her son after the daytime bad boy — to which Consuelos said, "I've met so many Mateos, they're all in their mid-20s now."

Miller Mobley; Everett

The launch of Live with Kelly and Mark was truly a family affair, with daughter Lola Consuelos among the audience — which proved especially poignant when the show welcomed guest Char Margolis and flashed back to an episode more than two decades ago when the psychic predicted Ripa would be welcoming a new baby and it turned out the co-host was expecting Lola, now 21. (The pair are also parents to Michael, 25, and Joaquin, 20.)

Among the friends and love ones in the audience were longtime pals Willie and Gretchen Randolph. Ripa recalled that "Willie famously gave me a pep talk the night before I started hosting here [in 2001]. He actually picked me up and put me on the counter because I was nervous and scared. … Willie, did you give Mark a pep talk?"

Though the former MLB pro joked, "I think he needs one," he then affirmed, "No, you guys are gonna be great!"

At that point, Kelly unveiled the new Live with Kelly and Mark sign and cameras flashed to a billboard outside the show's Upper West Side studio in New York City and to an LED screen featuring the new co-hosts in Times Square.

"This is all feeling very permanent," noted Consuelos, who previously co-hosted Live 92 times ahead of his full-time debut.

"Oh honey, as you know, nothing here is permanent — except for me, evidently," quipped Ripa. She added, "You're like Al Pacino in The Godfather. [Just when you think you're out] we've pulled you back in."

Later, the show ran a highlight reel of some of Consuelos's previous stints as co-host (during one of which Ripa glowingly called her husband a "studmuffin"). The montage included Consuelos's first-ever time sitting next to Ripa on morning TV.

"This is my favorite hour or television every morning, I swear," he told her. "I'm so proud, and it's just a privilege to be here with you."

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Eugene Gologursky/Getty

The show's renaming to Live with Kelly and Mark marks the daytime series' eighth title change over its lifespan, most recently shifting in the wake of the departure of Ryan Seacrest, who left the series on Friday after six seasons.

News of Seacrest's departure first dropped in February, when he announced on Live he would be leaving the series with plans to move back to the west coast ahead of the American Idol live shows in Los Angeles.

Leaving was a "tough, tough" decision, Seacrest noted on the show, and a "bittersweet" one.

"Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career," said Seacrest in a statement. "She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other's lives, I will miss our mornings together."

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC

Ripa also shared her fondness for Seacrest, calling him a "dear, dear friend." And, in fact, that co-host made a sly appearance on Monday's Live with Kelly and Mark debut — his childhood memory of emulating iconic radio DJ Casey Kasem was the answer to a call-in trivia contest for one of the show's fans.

Back in February, Ripa said of Seacrest: "I'm so grateful to have spent the last six years beside my dear friend of too many decades to count and will miss starting my days with Ryan. Ryan's energy, passion and love for entertainment is one-of-a-kind."

Since then, the two have been cherishing their final few months on the show, Ripa telling PEOPLE earlier this month that it'll be a smooth transition.

"Nothing will really change, just the different name on the mug," said Ripa, noting that Seacrest and Consuelos are "like brothers" and that Seacrest. is family "Ryan is like my — I always say is like my brother, but he's also like my oldest child. So you know, it's gonna be seamless."

Both Ripa and Seacrest have noted that he will return to the show from time to time to fill in.

As for Ripa and Consuelos's three kids, she told PEOPLE it's "less likely" that they'll regularly appear on the show. "Once in a while, they'll come on the show as a favor to mom," she said, "but if they feel like we're forcing them on, I'm certain [they] will run away from that idea."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Live airs weekday mornings on ABC (check local listings).