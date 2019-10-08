Mark Consuelos Jokes He and Kelly Ripa Get 'Blood Transfusions of 14-Year-Olds' to Look So Good

It’s obvious that Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are in incredible shape — but what’s their secret?

On Monday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, a caller asked guest Consuelos how he and his wife Ripa have managed to look “smoking hot for 30 years.”

“We have blood transfusions of 14-year-olds,” he joked. “No, we’re smaller people. So our heart doesn’t have to work as much getting blood up and down. I don’t know, we work out!”

Consuelos, 48, and Ripa, 49, tied the knot in 1996 after meeting on All My Children. Today, they share three kids: Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 16.

During a chat with her co-host Ryan Seacrest on Tuesday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Ripa revealed she had recently undergone “epigenetic testing” with her doctor.

“It’s so fascinating. It tests you for everything. They do a blood test and then a test where they connect you to electrodes and scan your whole [body],” she said. “I learned a lot. I learned what’s living in my blood, which has escaped from my gut — all kinds of crazy stuff.”

The biggest takeaway from the test?

“I’m 49 years old in age, my chronological age. But my biological age is 35,” Ripa said, jokingly adding, “I was like, ‘Is that all? Because I would say it’s much younger!'”

On an episode of her talk show last month, Ripa called her husband’s good looks “an outrage,” joking that while Consuelos just cuts back on a few indulgences to slim down, “I would need a plastic surgeon” to get that “shredded and glistening” look.

“Whereas Mark just needs to not drink half-and-half for one cup of coffee,” she said. “He’s like, ‘Oh, I didn’t drink half-and-half and then I took a steam shower. I think I look pretty good, what do you think?’ I’m like, ‘I can’t talk to you anymore.'”

Jokes aside, Ripa admitted she also has a metabolism that allows her to eat her favorite things.

“I have the metabolism and the blood type that eats carbs, that burns pasta,” she told viewers. “I eat bread and I eat pasta. But they tell me that that’s not so healthy — an all-pasta, all-carb diet — and that I should have proteins and vegetables. But I swear, that makes me sick!”

