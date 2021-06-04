The actor and his wife Kelly Ripa are parents to daughter Lola and sons Michael and Joaquin

Mark Consuelos Reveals Father's Day Traditions with His Kids, Says 'This One Will Be Very Special'

This year, Mark Consuelos is gearing up for an "extra special" Father's Day.

The Riverdale star, 50, and his wife Kelly Ripa, 50, share daughter Lola, 19, and sons Michael, 24, and Joaquin, 18. One of the family's Father's Day traditions involves watching a baseball game together.

"Growing up, I would always talk my dad into going to a baseball game. I love watching baseball games," Consuelos told PEOPLE while promoting his and Lola's partnership with McCormick Grill Mates in support of Feeding America.

The baseball tradition carries on with Consuelos children in past years "depending on where we are," Consuelos explained. If they can't catch the Major Leagues, the All My Children alum said they sometimes head to a golf course nearby to "hit balls and run around, but mainly just spend time with the family."

"The weather [on Father's Day is] usually a little nicer, but [we enjoy] just spending time together as a family, in each other's company," he said.

kelly ripa and mark consuelos familyCredit: Kelly Ripa/Instagram Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos with their kids | Credit: Kelly Ripa/Instagram

This particular holiday is sentimental for the actor because he and Ripa's youngest son, Joaquin, is the last of their children to head off to college.

"The times are fleeting now that we have them all together," Consuelos said. "Our youngest is going off to school, so I think this one will be a very special one as well."

Joaquin will be attending the University of Michigan this fall, where he will be on the wrestling team. Michael graduated virtually from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts last spring; Lola is a sophomore at NYU.

And Father's Day has a "special connection" to Lola, who was born the day before the holiday honoring dads.

"I couldn't think of a better Father's Day present than the birth of my daughter Lola, my only daughter," Consuelos said.

"I think the best part of being a father is watching my daughter grow up," he added. "She's always been super confident, and [has] very high [emotional quotient], very intelligent as well. And she's super confident, strong, and I think that comes from being around her mom ... who's a fantastic role model."

During Consuelos and Lola's #GirlDadGrillDad challenge, for every father/daughter duo who shares a photo of themselves grilling on Instagram using the hashtag, McCormick will donate to Feeding America, contributing up to 1.5 million meals to support those suffering from food insecurity.