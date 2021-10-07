Mark Consuelos Exiting Riverdale as a Series Regular After 4 Seasons of Playing Hiram Lodge

Mark Consuelos joined Riverdale in season 2 as the evil father of Veronica Lodge, played by Camila Mendes

Mark Consuelos' time on Riverdale as a series regular has come to an end, PEOPLE has confirmed.

The 50-year-old actor has played Hiram Lodge, the villainous father to ​​Camila Mendes' Veronica Lodge, on seasons 2 through 5 of the popular CW teen drama.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Executive producer and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa announced his exit in a statement shared with PEOPLE. Deadline was first to report the news on Wednesday, ahead of Riverdale's season 5 finale, titled, "Riverdale: RIP."

"So tonight's episode is Mark's swan song playing our hunky villain Hiram Lodge on Riverdale after four insane, glorious years," Aguirre-Sacasa said in the statement. "From the moment Mark joined us, he was up for literally anything, a hundred percent committed to making Archie's life a living hell."

He continued, "And what's funny is, Mark couldn't be more different from Hiram. A classy pro and the sweetest guy, always looking out for everyone. We wish Mark the best and hope this isn't the last we've seen of Hiram Lodge."

Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge RIVERDALE Credit: The CW

Consuelos also bid farewell to his character in a statement of his own.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for this incredible opportunity," he said. "Never before has playing a character that was so bad, felt so good. Huge thanks to the Riverdale fandom, to the brilliant crew and amazing cast, whom I consider dear friends and family."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Conseulos' time on Riverdale has been a family affair — his eldest son Michael, 24, has made several appearances on the series playing a younger version of Hiram Lodge, first in 2018 and again this past August.

"Tonight I have the great honor of sharing the screen with my son @michael.consuelos and the always brilliant @melton they absolutely killed it," Consuelos captioned a series of photos of him and Michael ahead of the August episode.

Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge RIVERDALE Credit: The CW

He added a special shoutout to Aguirre-Sacasa "for giving me and my family a memory that will last a lifetime. #riverdale"

Michael, whom Consuelos shares with wife Kelly Ripa, also teased his recent Riverdale appearance in an Instagram post of his own. In the photo, the young adult looked like his dad's twin, wearing a black suit with a tie and reading glasses on the set of the show.

"Son? Is that you??" Ripa, 51, joked in the comments.