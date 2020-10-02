Mark Consuelos Celebrates Kelly Ripa's 50th Birthday with Sweet Tribute: 'I Love You, Sexy'

"Happy birthday to my little ray of sunshine," the actor said

Mark Consuelos is celebrating Kelly Ripa's milestone birthday.

Although Consuelos, 49, is currently in Canada, where he's shooting Riverdale, the actor made sure to shower his wife of 24 years with some social media love in honor of her big day.

"Happy birthday to my little ray of sunshine," he wrote on Instagram alongside a slideshow of photos of Ripa smiling and running through a field.

"I love you, sexy," he added.

Daughter Lola Consuelos shared a glimpse at the family's at-home celebration in New York, writing, "50 has truly never looked this good."

"We love you so much," she added, calling her mother "the light of our lives."

When it comes to birthdays, there's one particular celebration her daughter would prefer the Live with Kelly and Ryan host avoid.

Earlier this week, Ripa shared a screenshot from a text message exchange with her daughter in which Lola texted her an article about how Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple Martin reacted to her mom's nude birthday snap.

"You've been warned," Lola playfully informed her mother.

Ahead of her milestone birthday, Ripa told PEOPLE last month that she has "never felt better."

"Mark said to me something that really stuck. He said to me, 'Your skin is shiny.' And I said, 'What do you mean?' He goes, 'You just look so healthy. Your skin is shiny,'" Ripa recalled.

"When you've been married for such a long time, statements like that mean so much more — for him to suddenly notice that my skin is shiny," she continued. |"And I feel good, so I assume that I look good. But when he made that statement to me, it really resonated."

In addition to following a mostly plant-based diet, Ripa credits her healthy lifestyle to a daily exercise regimen.

"The older I get and the more nutritionists that we've had on the show and the more I work out with my trainer, they all say the same thing," the mom of three told PEOPLE. "It's 80 percent nutrition and it's 20 percent fitness."

Ripa said she's focusing on staying healthy for her family, which also includes sons Michael, 23, and Joaquin, 17.

"There are so many people that count on me," she said. "Not just my work friends and my children, but my parents, my in-laws and there are people that rely on me for certain things. And so I just like to stay as healthy as possible."