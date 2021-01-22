Mark Consuelos Calls Wife Kelly Ripa 'Baby' as He Leaves Flirty Comment on Her Instagram Post

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa are heating things up on Instagram.

On Thursday, the couple exchanged some flirty messages on the social media platform after Ripa, 50, shared a photo of herself wearing a hoodie that read: "More Glitter Less Twitter."

"This is the best costume for the day, because glitter doesn't rhyme with Instagram 🌈🤩 #dressingroom #greygardens," Ripa captioned the picture, which showed posing the sweater designed by London-based fashion label Ashish.

Consuelos, 49, then left a comment addressed to his wife, writing, "Baby ... is that a G or a C.. asking for a friend."

Clearly amused by the steamy message, the Live with Kelly & Ryan host replied back to Consuelos,"😂😂😂😂 sweets. Shush."

This was not the first time the couple, who married in May 1996, got cheeky on Instagram — much to the their 19-year-old daughter Lola's chagrin.

In 2019, Ripa shared a sweet throwback photo of herself and Consuelos in a tight embrace, writing, "#fbf 2007 Those hands 💕."

The flirty photo and its caption didn't quite sit right with Lola, who commented, "is the caption necessary."

Last February, Lola jokingly called her parents — who also share sons Michael, 23, and Joaquin, 17 — "absolutely repulsive" after the two had a flirty exchange in the comments of a post featuring Ripa in a Christian Siriano ballgown.

"Oil change," Ripa, 49, captioned the funny video of herself lifting the skirt to reveal producer Albert Bianchini hiding underneath.

To which Consuelos replied, "Been there."

When asked her parents' social media habits in a joint PEOPLE interview with Ripa in August, Lola joked that her mom's occasional "belfie" is "ridiculous" and how she simply ignores the "thirst trap" photos of her dad.

"I thought you were going to say I shouldn't post thirst trap pictures of your dad," Ripa said.