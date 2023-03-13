Mark Ballas Announces His 'Last Dance' on 'Dancing with the Stars' 4 Months After Season 31 Mirrorball Win

Mark Ballas is saying goodbye to his pro status on Dancing with the Stars.

During Sunday's final DWTS tour stop at the Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Ballas, 36, announced that he'll be retiring as a competing pro dancer on DWTS.

The announcement comes nearly 16 years after he made his debut on the hit series during season 5 in 2007.

"I started this journey when I was 21, 22. Honestly, being able to dance and perform for you fans, you guys are the best fans. Thank you," Ballas said in a video captured by a fan, before noting that his parents, in-laws and wife BC Jean were in attendance for the DWTS tour's final show.

"So, I just wanna finish by saying this will be the last time you see me dance in this capacity. I'm coming to a close tonight. This is gonna be my last dance," he continued.

Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas. ABC/Eric McCandless

As he announced the news to the crowd, Ballas stood on stage beside his season 31 partner, TikTok star Charli D'Amelio — who worked with Ballas to win the Mirrorball Trophy in November, his third time earning the title.

"I had the best time ever this season, and this freestyle was just a great way to finish it off. This song means the world to me, Charli means the world to me, the D'Amelio family, you guys mean the world to me. Thank you for everything," Ballas said.

"I'm not saying this is the end, [but] this is the last time I will be dancing with a [celebrity] partner," he clarified. "And I wanted to finish this with Charli, and I appreciate you guys so much. I wanna do this freestyle for you one more time. Thank you for everything, I appreciate it."

Before he and the 18-year-old captivated the crowd once more, Ballas was embraced with love by his fellow dancers on stage as audience members applauded him.

A representative for Ballas told PEOPLE he had no further comment at this time.

Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas. ABC/Eric McCandless

Throughout his time on the dance competition show, Ballas has been partnered with stars including Melissa Joan Hart, Kim Kardashian, Sabrina Bryan, Shannen Doherty, Bristol Palin, Christina Milian, Aly Raisman, Kristin Cavallari, Candace Cameron Bure, Lindsey Stirling, Sadie Robertson, Paige VanZant and Alexa PenaVega.

He's won the competition three times — with Olympic ice skater Kristi Yamaguchi in season 6, Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson in season 8 and, of course, D'Amelio in season 31.

Ballas also has four second-place finishes under his belt — Stirling (season 25), VanZant (season 22), Robertson (season 19) and Katherine Jenkins (season 14) — as well as three third place finishes with Palin (season 15), Bure (season 18) and Chelsea Kane (season 12).

While he's appeared on DWTS since 2007, he was not part of seasons 23, 24, or 26-30.

Mark Ballas and Kristi Yamaguchi. Bob D'Amico/Walt Disney Television via Getty

During last season's finale, D'Amelio and Ballas beat out runner up and former Bachelorette Gabby Windey and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy, actor Wayne Brady and partner Witney Carson (who placed third), and drag superstar Shangela and partner Gleb Savchenko (who finished in fourth).

"Oh my gosh, it happened so fast!" Charli told reporters after the finale. "I couldn't even really comprehend what was going on, and then they put me in the air. I was like, 'What?' "

"I think we're both still a bit staggered," Ballas admitted at the time. "It's like she's still shell-shocked."

After the win, Ballas revealed on Instagram that he was "leaning towards saying no" to returning to season 31 "as I felt this chapter of my life had come to a close."

"After receiving the offer & thinking about it a while, for some strange reason I took the leap & said yes," he shared. "After 5 years of not creating in this arena the ideas started flooding out quite quickly, then I had my first meet w/ @charlidamelio As shy & timid as she was for those first few weeks, I knew there was something extremely special in there, which became even more apparent after our first performance."

"We always had fun but also knew when to focus & I don't think I heard you complain once, even when your feet were literally bleeding," he continued. "We created a body of work that I will always be proud of & to say that I'm proud of you is an understatement. Enjoy this moment with your whole heart because you deserve this Char. I feel honored & privileged to have been your coach, partner, friend & big brother 💚."