Mark Ballas Announces His 'Last Dance' on 'Dancing with the Stars' 4 Months After Season 31 Mirrorball Win

"This will be the last time you see me dance in this capacity ... this is the last time I will be dancing with a [celebrity] partner," DWTS pro Mark Ballas revealed during a Las Vegas tour performance

By
Published on March 13, 2023 04:51 PM
Mark Ballas attends The Art Of Elysium's 11th Annual Celebration with John Legend at Barker Hangar on January 6, 2018 in Santa Monica, California.
Mark Ballas in 2018. Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty

Mark Ballas is saying goodbye to his pro status on Dancing with the Stars.

During Sunday's final DWTS tour stop at the Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Ballas, 36, announced that he'll be retiring as a competing pro dancer on DWTS.

The announcement comes nearly 16 years after he made his debut on the hit series during season 5 in 2007.

"I started this journey when I was 21, 22. Honestly, being able to dance and perform for you fans, you guys are the best fans. Thank you," Ballas said in a video captured by a fan, before noting that his parents, in-laws and wife BC Jean were in attendance for the DWTS tour's final show.

"So, I just wanna finish by saying this will be the last time you see me dance in this capacity. I'm coming to a close tonight. This is gonna be my last dance," he continued.

MARK BALLAS, JOSEPH BAENA, CHARLI D’AMELIO
Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas. ABC/Eric McCandless

As he announced the news to the crowd, Ballas stood on stage beside his season 31 partner, TikTok star Charli D'Amelio — who worked with Ballas to win the Mirrorball Trophy in November, his third time earning the title.

"I had the best time ever this season, and this freestyle was just a great way to finish it off. This song means the world to me, Charli means the world to me, the D'Amelio family, you guys mean the world to me. Thank you for everything," Ballas said.

"I'm not saying this is the end, [but] this is the last time I will be dancing with a [celebrity] partner," he clarified. "And I wanted to finish this with Charli, and I appreciate you guys so much. I wanna do this freestyle for you one more time. Thank you for everything, I appreciate it."

Before he and the 18-year-old captivated the crowd once more, Ballas was embraced with love by his fellow dancers on stage as audience members applauded him.

A representative for Ballas told PEOPLE he had no further comment at this time.

DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Bond Night” – CHARLI D’AMELIO, MARK BALLAS
Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas. ABC/Eric McCandless

Throughout his time on the dance competition show, Ballas has been partnered with stars including Melissa Joan Hart, Kim Kardashian, Sabrina Bryan, Shannen Doherty, Bristol Palin, Christina Milian, Aly Raisman, Kristin Cavallari, Candace Cameron Bure, Lindsey Stirling, Sadie Robertson, Paige VanZant and Alexa PenaVega.

He's won the competition three times — with Olympic ice skater Kristi Yamaguchi in season 6, Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson in season 8 and, of course, D'Amelio in season 31.

Ballas also has four second-place finishes under his belt — Stirling (season 25), VanZant (season 22), Robertson (season 19) and Katherine Jenkins (season 14) — as well as three third place finishes with Palin (season 15), Bure (season 18) and Chelsea Kane (season 12).

While he's appeared on DWTS since 2007, he was not part of seasons 23, 24, or 26-30.

Dancing With the Stars
Mark Ballas and Kristi Yamaguchi. Bob D'Amico/Walt Disney Television via Getty

During last season's finale, D'Amelio and Ballas beat out runner up and former Bachelorette Gabby Windey and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy, actor Wayne Brady and partner Witney Carson (who placed third), and drag superstar Shangela and partner Gleb Savchenko (who finished in fourth).

"Oh my gosh, it happened so fast!" Charli told reporters after the finale. "I couldn't even really comprehend what was going on, and then they put me in the air. I was like, 'What?' "

"I think we're both still a bit staggered," Ballas admitted at the time. "It's like she's still shell-shocked."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After the win, Ballas revealed on Instagram that he was "leaning towards saying no" to returning to season 31 "as I felt this chapter of my life had come to a close."

"After receiving the offer & thinking about it a while, for some strange reason I took the leap & said yes," he shared. "After 5 years of not creating in this arena the ideas started flooding out quite quickly, then I had my first meet w/ @charlidamelio As shy & timid as she was for those first few weeks, I knew there was something extremely special in there, which became even more apparent after our first performance."

"We always had fun but also knew when to focus & I don't think I heard you complain once, even when your feet were literally bleeding," he continued. "We created a body of work that I will always be proud of & to say that I'm proud of you is an understatement. Enjoy this moment with your whole heart because you deserve this Char. I feel honored & privileged to have been your coach, partner, friend & big brother 💚."

Related Articles
DWTS Finale season 31
'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31 Finale: A New Celebrity Becomes the Mirrorball Champion
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkZmvhBJ1Jn/ dancingwiththestars Verified Forever under #TeamWickedDWTS’s spell! 🎃🐈‍⬛ Comment ✨ if you were entranced by their team dance to a classic @hocuspocusdisney 2 song. #HalloweenNight #DWTS 6m
'DWTS' Recap: A New Star Tops the Leaderboard and a Team Dance Shakes Up Halloween Night
gabby windey kissing erich on Dancing with the stars
'Dancing with the Stars' Recap: Elvis Night Brings a Kiss, a Flirtation and a Shocking Elimination
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT: ALL-STARS -- "Finale" Episode 109 -- Pictured: (l-r) Detroit Youth Choir, Tom Ball, Ana Maria Margean, Aidan Bryant, Avery Dixon, Mike E. Winfield, Kodi Lee, Bello Sisters, Aidan McCann, Power Duo, Light Balance Kids -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
'America's Got Talent: All-Stars' Crowns a New Winner! See Who Won — and Made History Along the Way
Charli D'Amelio, Landon Barker
Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker's Relationship Timeline
Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas 'Shell-Shocked' After Winning 'DWTS' Season 31: 'It Happened So Fast!'
Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas 'Shell-Shocked' After Winning 'DWTS' Season 31: 'It Happened So Fast!'
DWTS’ Alum Cody Rigsby Reveals He's Rooting for Shangela to Win the Season 31 Mirrorball
'DWTS' Alum Cody Rigsby Is Rooting for Shangela to Win Season 31's Mirrorball: A 'Groundbreaking Choice'
Charli D'Amelio, Landon Barker
Landon Barker Reveals He Won't Be Following His Girlfriend Charli D'Amelio's Footsteps on ''DWTS' '
GABBY WINDEY, Vinny Guadagnino
Gabby Windey Is Open to a Date with Vinny Guadagnino After Ending Engagement: 'I Could Use a Pick-Me-Up'
Cheryl Burke Says Her High School Boyfriend Whipped Her with a Belt
Cheryl Burke Looks Back on 'Blood, Sweat and Tears' in Sweet Note to Former' DWTS' Partners
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd at Beaches Resort in Turks and Caicos
'Dancing with the Stars' Parents — and Pros Who Have Babies on the Way!
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and His Son Landon (Whom Tyra Banks Called Logan) Cheer on Charli D'Amelio on Dancing with the Stars
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and His Son Landon Cheer on Charli D'Amelio in 'DWTS' Audience
dancing with the stars on Disney Plus
'DWTS' Recap: Marge and Homer Simpson, Gamora and Star-Lord Dazzle on the Dance Floor for Disney+ Night
Teresa Giudice, Wayne Brady and Selma Blair DTWS
'Dancing with the Stars' : Teresa Giudice, Wayne Brady, Selma Blair and More Celebs Join Season 31
DALLAS, TX - MARCH 15: Drag Queen Shangela is seen in her red carpet look for the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards on March 15, 2021 in Dallas, Texas
Shangela Reacts to Lady Gaga's 'Dancing with the Stars' Support: She's 'Always Shown Me Such Kindness'
DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Bond Night” – MARK BALLAS, CHARLI D’AMELIO
Charli D'Amelio Admits She Was Nervous Having Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in 'DWTS' Audience